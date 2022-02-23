'Overhyped and overrated' - Manchester United fans BLAST Rashford after Elanga saves the day against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United when behind early in the game when Joao Felix connected with a cross.

The Spanish side dominated the early exchanges but could not add to their lead as Manchester United went to the break just one goal down.

Ralf Rangnick's side did not play much better to start the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo famous for scoring against Atletico Madrid was unable to find the back of the net this time.

It was substitute Anthony Elanga who put Manchester United level with the equalizer late in the game.

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid could not get a winner as both sides settled for a draw.

After the game, Manchester United fans took to social media to berate Marcus Rashford.

The England forward produced one of his worst performances of the season. To make matter worse, Elanga who was brought in for Rashford scored the crucial goal for Manchester United.

According to fans of the Red Devils, Elanga has done enough to start ahead of Rashford.

See reactions below

