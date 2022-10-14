'I will never forget' - Man United fan Uzoho still can't believe he played at OT

Uzoho and his Omonoia Nicosia club were visitors at Old Trafford on Thursday night to take on the Red Devils in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old replaced the injured first choice Fabiano and went on to put on a show against the club he loves and supports.

Uzoho made an incredible 12 saves to keep Manchester United's attack led by club legend Cristiano Ronaldo at bay for 90 minutes in front of their home fans.

He almost earned a point for the Cypriot team but it wasn't meant to be as Scott McTominay came on to score in added time to give United a narrow 1-0 win.

Uzoho promises never to forget his dream come true

After the match, the Nigerian goalkeeper was all smiles and he reveled in what he described as a 'dream come true'.

Uzoho was spotted smiling and expressively happy following a remarkable experience and performance at Old Trafford.

After the game, he took to his social media account to react and promised 'never to forget' the night he played against his boyhood club, United.

"Today, my dream came through," Uzoho's tweet said in parts.

"Old Trafford, I will never forget tonight GGMU ❤️ IN CHRIST ALONE," he added.