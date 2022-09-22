Man United star injured on international duty, to return to Carrington

Izuchukwu Akawor
The summer signing has returned to the club's training ground after withdrawing due to an injury.

Martin Dubravka

English club Manchester United has confirmed that goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has returned to the club from international duty.

Dubravka is back at Carrington after picking up an injury while training on international break with his national team, Slovakia.

Martin Dubravka joins Manchester United on a season-long loan deal Manchester United

The on loan goalkeeper from Newcastle United was with his country as they prepare to face Azerbaijan and Belarus in the UEFA Nations League.

According to a statement on the club's official website, Dubravka's return was due just a 'precautionary measure'.

Martin Dubravka's clumsy attempt to tip the ball over his own crossbar spelled the end of Slovakia's tournament AFP

"As a precautionary measure, Dubravka has withdrawn from the squad and will have his problem assessed at Carrington," the club stated.

The 33-year-old, who is on a season-long loan transfer from Newcastle United, is yet to make his official debut for the Red Devils.

The Slovakian shot-stopper joined on transfer deadline day earlier this summer, putting pen to paper on a temporary contract that will keep him at the club for the rest of this 2022/23 season.

Slovakia's goalkeeper Martin Dubravka vs England on September 4, 2017 AFP

However, despite making several match day squads, the experienced goalkeeper is yet to play a competitive game for United.

Dubravka has featured in 30 matches for Slovakia, including his most recent in his country's 6-0 away win over Malta in November 2021.

With David de Gea and Heaton as the only goalkeeper at the club, Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff would be hoping that Dubravka's injury is not a serious one.

