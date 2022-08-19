Man United confirm sensational €60m Casemiro agreement with Real Madrid

United has signed the Brazilian for €60m plus €10m in performance-related clauses on a long term contract.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro," United said in a statement.

Casemiro is expected to put pen to paper on a sensational five-year contract that will see him leave European Champions Real Madrid for Old Trafford until the summer of 2027.

The 30-year-old will leave Real Madrid after nine years in search of a new challenge in England with Erik ten Hag’s United

However, Casemiro's transfer is still subject to him passing a medical and his international visa from the UK Authorities.

United's interest in Casemiro came after the Red Devils failed to get their number one target, Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

The Red Devils had reportedly agreed a €85m deal with the La Liga club for the Dutch international. But the 25-year-old, who remains the main target, appears not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Casemiro's brief

Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil.

He has won 17 major honours in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.