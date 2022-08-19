TRANSFERS

Man United confirm sensational €60m Casemiro agreement with Real Madrid

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Brazilian will swap Champions League football for Europa League once his move to the Red Devils is completed.

Casemiro is Red!
Casemiro is Red!

English club Manchester United has confirmed the transfer of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

United has signed the Brazilian for €60m plus €10m in performance-related clauses on a long term contract.

Casemiro will join Manchester United this summer.
Casemiro will join Manchester United this summer. Pulse Nigeria

"Manchester United is delighted to announce that the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro," United said in a statement.

Casemiro is expected to put pen to paper on a sensational five-year contract that will see him leave European Champions Real Madrid for Old Trafford until the summer of 2027.

CASEMIRO
CASEMIRO pulse senegal

The 30-year-old will leave Real Madrid after nine years in search of a new challenge in England with Erik ten Hag’s United

However, Casemiro's transfer is still subject to him passing a medical and his international visa from the UK Authorities.

United's interest in Casemiro came after the Red Devils failed to get their number one target, Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong's transfer to Manchester United might have hit a stumbling block
Frenkie de Jong's transfer to Manchester United might have hit a stumbling block Imago

The Red Devils had reportedly agreed a €85m deal with the La Liga club for the Dutch international. But the 25-year-old, who remains the main target, appears not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Casemiro has played over 500 professional games, including 63 at international level for his native Brazil.

He has won 17 major honours in his illustrious career including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

Casemiro also won 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Mutiu Adepoju advises Umar Sadiq on La Liga future

Mutiu Adepoju advises Umar Sadiq on La Liga future

Man United confirm sensational €60m Casemiro agreement with Real Madrid

Man United confirm sensational €60m Casemiro agreement with Real Madrid

Birmingham City are interested in forgotten Super Eagles forward

Birmingham City are interested in forgotten Super Eagles forward

How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

How to cashout from La Liga with Bet9ja odds this weekend

Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

Bet9ja offers juicy odds on Premier League games this weekend

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Rape: 'I've had sex with 10,000 women' - 20-year-old reveals what Mendy told her

Trending

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigeria's Falconets beat South Korea 1-0, qualify for quarterfinals

Time and where to watch Falconets final group game against Canada
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets final group game against Canada