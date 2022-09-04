'In Ten Hag We Trust!'- Reactions as Man United stain Arsenal's white in convincing fashion

And the Gunners wasted no time in making their intentions clear to the travelling fans by dominating possession.

The visitors took advantage of their time on the ball and soon found the back of the net after Gabriel Martinelli's effort in the 13th minute.

Twitter

However, a VAR check ruled out the goal much to the relief of the home fans, who soon found joy 12 minutes later.

Erik ten Hag's men stringed a beautiful passage of play before Marcus Rashford found United's blockbuster summer signing Antony who slotted past Aaron Ramsdale from close range to send the United fans into wild jubilation.

Twitter

Antony was making his first start for the Red Devils and became the first player to score Mikel Arteta's side after the opening five fixtures this season.

Arsenal sought to desperately level terms before the break but failed to convert their chances as United went into the break with a slender lead.

However, the second half resumed and Mikel Arteta's men finally found a response to United's opener after Bukayo Saka struck in the 60th minute to level matters at Old Trafford.

Twitter

But the Red Devils would not back down and their resilience once more paid off in the 66th minute after Marcus Rashford got on the scoresheet himself to give the hosts the lead once more.

Mikel Arteta's men struggled to impose themselves in the second period and soon got punished again with Marcus Rashford scoring his second of the evening and a brace in the 75th minute to give the hosts a comfortable lead.

Twitter

Arsenal was visibly down and out in the closing stages at the Gunner's could not find a way back into the game with Erik ten Hag's men holding on for a convincing 3-1 win at the Theatre of Dreams and becoming the first side to defeat Mikel Arteta's team in the Premier League this season.

Social Media Reactions