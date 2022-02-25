'I hope you die' - Manchester City's Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko BLASTS Russian president Vladimir Putin in deleted post

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Zinchenko is praying for the death of Russian President Putin.

Zinchenko is hopeful Putin is a dead man
Zinchenko is hopeful Putin is a dead man

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has blasted Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Recommended articles

Zinchenko who is from Ukraine has made his intention known about the Russian president.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion on his homeland and Zinchenko who is in England took to social media to share some strong words.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Zinchenko wished death on Putin who is the catalyst of the war Russia waged on Ukraine.

The message was accompanied by a picture on his official Instagram stories. The statement said, ‘I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature."

According to the Daily Mail, the post by Zinchenko was swiftly deleted without his knowledge.

This is not the first time, Zinchenko would speak up on the issue affecting his country.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine
Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine Pulse Nigeria

He earlier posted a message on his Instagram account that said, 'The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country.

'I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised.

'A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop.

'A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.'

Zinchenko will now have to turn his attention to Manchester City's Premier League campaign as they take on Everton on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Zinchenko is hopeful Putin is a dead man

    'I hope you die' - Manchester City's Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko BLASTS Russian president Vladimir Putin in deleted post

  • Barcelona and Napoli players came together before kick-off

    Tributes pour in from across Europe as football stands with Ukraine

  • Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli

    'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Recommended articles

Shevchenko joins Zinchenko, Klitschko in calls to Putin to end Russian military attack on Ukraine

Shevchenko joins Zinchenko, Klitschko in calls to Putin to end Russian military attack on Ukraine

'I hope you die' - Manchester City's Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko BLASTS Russian president Vladimir Putin in deleted post

'I hope you die' - Manchester City's Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko BLASTS Russian president Vladimir Putin in deleted post

Ime Udoka leads Boston to a big win, Dosunmu stars as the NBA resumes

Ime Udoka leads Boston to a big win, Dosunmu stars as the NBA resumes

Preview: El Gran Derbi highlights derby weekend in Spain

Preview: El Gran Derbi highlights derby weekend in Spain

Tributes pour in from across Europe as football stands with Ukraine

Tributes pour in from across Europe as football stands with Ukraine

Lacazette lays down warning to Arsenal youngsters following stoppage time winner

Lacazette lays down warning to Arsenal youngsters following stoppage time winner

Trending

SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
UFC

Israel Adesanya blasts Kamaru Usman's ‘PEANUT HEAD’ manager for saying 'RUBBISH' about potential fight between Nigerian Champions

Israel Adesanya is not happy with Kamaru Usman's manager
NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
QATAR 2022

Mexican woman faces 7 years in prison and 100 lashes for reporting sexual abuse in Qatar

Paola Schietekat could be sentenced to 7 years imprisonment and 100 lashes in Qatar after she reported she had been sexually assualted in Doha

'We will not give up' - Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko BOASTS as Russia declares war on his country Ukraine

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine