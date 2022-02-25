'I hope you die' - Manchester City's Ukrainian star Oleksandr Zinchenko BLASTS Russian president Vladimir Putin in deleted post

Zinchenko who is from Ukraine has made his intention known about the Russian president.

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion on his homeland and Zinchenko who is in England took to social media to share some strong words.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Zinchenko wished death on Putin who is the catalyst of the war Russia waged on Ukraine.

The message was accompanied by a picture on his official Instagram stories. The statement said, ‘I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature."

According to the Daily Mail, the post by Zinchenko was swiftly deleted without his knowledge.

This is not the first time, Zinchenko would speak up on the issue affecting his country.

Pulse Nigeria

He earlier posted a message on his Instagram account that said, 'The whole civilised world is worried about the situation in my country.

'I can't stay back and strive to put my point across. In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised.

'A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop.

'A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine.'