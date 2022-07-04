Manchester City Kalvin Phillips on 6-year deal from Leeds United [Photos]

The 26-year-old midfielder joins Manchester City from Leeds United on a six-year deal.

Phillips joins Manchester City after the departure of Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.

The new recruit was unveiled wearing the new Manchester City home jersey.

Philips on Guardiola

In an interview with the official Manchester City website, Phillips revealed that working with Pep Guardiola was one of the reasons for his move.

He said, “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.

“City have again proved to the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

“To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about.

“City are a world-class Club with world-class staff and facilities and it’s a dream come true to have joined the Club."

Phillips on Manchester City

Phillips will wear the number four at Manchester City and will compete for midfield positions with Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and others.

The England international revealed he is delighted to now have the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

He added, “Now I can’t wait to get started and to look to try and help the team to go on and achieve more success.”

“It’s one of the main reasons I wanted to come to City, to improve my game in loads of different ways.

“It’s hard for me to say right now how I’m going to play a role in the team because it’s very difficult to come into a team of eighteen superstars.

“I’m looking forward to just getting to know the boys and getting my feet firmly on the ground and work from there.

“I did play in the Euros final and to be honest the nerves didn’t really hit me when I was playing it, it was more after that how big the game was.