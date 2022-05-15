Reactions as Mahrez misses penalty for Manchester City to hand Liverpool title edge with draw against West Ham

After seeing Liverpool defeat Chelsea to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Manchester City aimed to take a huge step towards the title race.

It did not go well to start as Manchester City went behind in the 24th minute when Jarrod Bowen converted a ball through to him by Pablo Fornals.

Bowen added the second in the 45th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Michael Antonio as West Ham went to the halftime break two goals up.

To start the second half, Manchester City pulled one back when Jack Grealish converted a ball through to him by Rodri.

Vladimir Coufal put the ball in his own net to level the scores in the 69th minute.

Manchester City continued to press on and were awarded a penalty. Riyad Mahrez would miss the spot kick as Pep Guardiola's men settled for a draw.

Reactions to the Manchester City's draw against West Ham

Manchester City did not lose but fans were not happy dropping points away against West Ham.

Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez was blamed on Twitter for missing the penalty which cost Manchester City all three points.

