'We will not give up' - Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko BOASTS as Russia declares war on his country Ukraine

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has given his thoughts on the impending war between Russian Federation and Ukraine.

World leaders from various countries have called for a peaceful solution to the situation between the two neighboring countries.

Many experts have stated that the actions of Vladimir Putin President of Russia have indicated that they will soon be engaging Ukraine in war.

Manchester City defender Zinchenko who comes from Ukraine has given his thoughts on the situation.

The 25-year-old has taken to his official Instagram account to give a rallying cry to his countrymen.

In the statement, Zinchenko urged Ukrainians not to give up despite the threat of violence from Russia.

The message on his Instagram account said, "The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion.

"In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colors I defend in the international sports arena.

"A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable.

"My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."