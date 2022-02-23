'We will not give up' - Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko BOASTS as Russia declares war on his country Ukraine

Tosin Abayomi
150,000 Russian troops with BOMBS surround Ukraine but Zinchenko wants his country to fight.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of the best players from Ukraine

Zinchenko wants Ukrainians to fight despite worried about possible deaths as Russia are set to engage Ukraine in war.

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has given his thoughts on the impending war between Russian Federation and Ukraine.

World leaders from various countries have called for a peaceful solution to the situation between the two neighboring countries.

Oleksandr Zinchenko wants the people of Ukraine to fight Pulse Nigeria

Many experts have stated that the actions of Vladimir Putin President of Russia have indicated that they will soon be engaging Ukraine in war.

Manchester City defender Zinchenko who comes from Ukraine has given his thoughts on the situation.

The 25-year-old has taken to his official Instagram account to give a rallying cry to his countrymen.

In the statement, Zinchenko urged Ukrainians not to give up despite the threat of violence from Russia.

The message on his Instagram account said, "The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion.

"In the photo - my country. The country where I was born and raised. A country whose colors I defend in the international sports arena.

"A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable.

"My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."

Zinchenko and most Ukrainians now await international intervention as the world awaits a solution to this conflict.

