UCL

Man United target left out of Squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The talented midfielder has been left out of the travelling squad and replaced with a 19-year-old.

Frenkie de Jong (right) celebrates scoring the winner for Barcelona against Alaves on Sunday.
Frenkie de Jong (right) celebrates scoring the winner for Barcelona against Alaves on Sunday.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong will not face Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

De Jong has been left out of the Barcelona 21-man squad for the trip to San Siro due to an injury.

Frenkie de Jong will miss the Inter Milan clash due to an injury.
Frenkie de Jong will miss the Inter Milan clash due to an injury. Imago

The Dutchman has failed to shake off his muscle injury in time to face the Serie A giant in the all-important clash.

De Jong picked up the muscle problem during the last international break late last month and subsequently missed Saturday's 1-0 win over Mallorca.

Frenkie de Jong picked up a muscle problem during the break with the Netherlands in September.
Frenkie de Jong picked up a muscle problem during the break with the Netherlands in September. AFP

But there was hope the 25-year-old would shake it off in time to make it back for the trip to Italy.

Meanwhile, De Jong's setback is Pablo Torre's gain after the youngster was named as a replacement for the injured superstar.

Barcelona signed youngster Pablo Torre on a 4-year deal in the summer.
Barcelona signed youngster Pablo Torre on a 4-year deal in the summer. Pulse Nigeria

Torre was included in the squad list released by the La Liga giant ahead of the clash slated for Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old summer signing made his debut in the Champions League opener against Victoria Plzen but was then dropped ahead of the defeat to Bayern Munich.

Barcelona is looking to return to winning ways after that defeat to German champions Bayern in the last game.

Xavi Hernandez's side is currently tied on three points with their host on Tuesday, Inter, but will fancy their chances against the Serie A side who are lacking in form.

Xavi's Barcelona will be looking for a return to winning ways after the defeat to Bayern Munich.
Xavi's Barcelona will be looking for a return to winning ways after the defeat to Bayern Munich. Pulse Nigeria

Barca is currently second in Group C, three (3) points behind the group leader, Bayern, which sits atop on six points from two games and could extend that lead by the time Xavi's men take to the pitch at San Siro.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Xavi charges Barcelona to fight for 2nd place against Inter Milan

Forever Red! Bayern's Sadio Mane still thinking about former club Liverpool

Forever Red! Bayern's Sadio Mane still thinking about former club Liverpool

Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Dembele the odd man as Barca shares lovely training picture ahead Inter tie

Man United target left out of Squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

Man United target left out of Squad for blockbuster Champions League tie

Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against Japan

Time and where to watch Super Falcons friendly against Japan

A night to forget for Awoniyi as Ndidi returns in Leicester City's 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest

A night to forget for Awoniyi as Ndidi returns in Leicester City's 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Trending

Tyrell Malacia pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit

Manchester United star pays respects to Wizkid with new outfit [Photos]

Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds
UFC Vegas Fight Night

VIDEO: Nigeria's Sodiq Yusuff beats Don Shainis in just 30 seconds to make history

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot