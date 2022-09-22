PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Manchester United, Tottenham and Bournemouth bosses have been crowned the best in the Premier League for September.

Premier League manager of the month for September nominees
Dutchman Erik ten Hag has been nominated as the Premier League manager of the month for September.

The Manchester United manager will battle two others for the monthly award after some impressive performances in the month.

Ten Hag will face Tottenham boss Antonio Conte and his Bournemouth counterpart, Gary O'Neil to determine the best coach for the month.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during Manchester United v Arsenal Premier League match at Old Trafford on September 4, 2022
All three managers oversaw a total of two (2) matches in September before the international break came calling.

Manchester United and Tottenham recorded a 100% record after two (2) wins in two, while Bournemouth won one and drew the other.

Tottenham coach Antonio Conte has won the Serie A with Inter Milan, Juventus as well as the Premier League with Chelsea
However, Conte's Spurs side was the best entertainers after scoring eight (8) for an average for four (4) per game.

Ten Hag's United overcame a slow start to turn things around with impressive wins over Leicester City and Arsenal.

Gary O'Neil of Bournemouth.
For Gary O'Neil and his Cherries, four (4) from a possible six (6) after going down 9-0 to Liverpool has completely changed the mood at Bournemouth.

Bournemouth is unbeaten in September after scoring four (4) goals in two (2) matches.

Votes from fans will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week

