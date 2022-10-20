'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

The widely-regarded football GOAT walked down the tunnel and out of the stadium before the end of the game at Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag has promised to deal with Ronaldo's misbehaviour against Tottenham.
Erik Ten Hag has promised to deal with Ronaldo's misbehaviour against Tottenham.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has explained why Marcus Rashford, not Cristiano Ronaldo started the game against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo watched from the bench as United put in a masterclass display against Antonio Conte's men at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag says Ronaldo was ignored for tactical reasons.
Ten Hag says Ronaldo was ignored for tactical reasons.

The 37-year-old looked frustrated on the sidelines as the Red Devils thrashed Spurs 2-0 thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

After the game, Ten Hag was asked why he preferred Rashford to Ronaldo in the impressive win over Spurs and he said United needed to press good.

"Against Tottenham, you need good press because from there you can create chances," he stated.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on before walking to the tunnel to leave before at the end of the game Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United looks on before walking to the tunnel to leave before at the end of the game Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur on October 19, 2022.

"Offensive-wise, you need dynamic. That is what Marcus [Rashford] brings. You saw that against Newcastle [United] in the last 20 minutes, more spaces," he added.

Ronaldo started in the goalless draw against Newcastle on Sunday before he was substituted for Rashford in the 72nd minute.

However, the 37-year-old Portuguese star made himself the talking point on Wednesday night after he walked down the tunnel and out of the stadium before the game ended.

Ronaldo walked out of the stadium before the end of the Manchester United vs Tottenham game.
Ronaldo walked out of the stadium before the end of the Manchester United vs Tottenham game.

According to the report from The Athletic, Ronaldo also left the stadium immediately and didn't join his teammates to celebrate the outstanding win.

United manager, Ten Hag promised to handle the situation after he was asked during his post-match press conference.

"I will deal with that tomorrow [today]," he added. "we are celebrating this victory."

