'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

Ronaldo watched from the bench as United put in a masterclass display against Antonio Conte's men at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old looked frustrated on the sidelines as the Red Devils thrashed Spurs 2-0 thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

After the game, Ten Hag was asked why he preferred Rashford to Ronaldo in the impressive win over Spurs and he said United needed to press good.

"Against Tottenham, you need good press because from there you can create chances," he stated.

"Offensive-wise, you need dynamic. That is what Marcus [Rashford] brings. You saw that against Newcastle [United] in the last 20 minutes, more spaces," he added.

Ten Hag reacts to Ronaldo's walkout

Ronaldo started in the goalless draw against Newcastle on Sunday before he was substituted for Rashford in the 72nd minute.

However, the 37-year-old Portuguese star made himself the talking point on Wednesday night after he walked down the tunnel and out of the stadium before the game ended.

According to the report from The Athletic, Ronaldo also left the stadium immediately and didn't join his teammates to celebrate the outstanding win.

United manager, Ten Hag promised to handle the situation after he was asked during his post-match press conference.