Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Izuchukwu Akawor
The actress was forced by her ex-boyfriend to become a Chelsea supporter and prayer warrior whenever the Blues lost a game.

Irebami Olakanmi has shared a horror domestic violence experience with her estranged boyfriend.

According to the filmmaker, she was abused and tortured by her boyfriend because of her love for football.

Irebami Olakanmi is a proud Manchester United fan.
In a shocking revelation on Twitter, Olakanmi shared that she used to be a Manchester United fan before he boyfriend forced her into becoming a Blue.

He would force her into watching Chelsea matches and turn her into a prayer warrior for the Blues when they lost a game while ensuring she never celebrated or mentioned anything related to Manchester United.

Olakanmi narrated her ordeal in the thread titled 'My domestic violence experience'.

The Thespian and scriptwriter confirmed that she was not sharing a script but a real-life story that happened to her.

"He was a Chelsea fan while I was supporting ManU but I dare not support my club openly, I dare not jubilate if we win," she stated.

Olakanmi shared her experience on Twitter.
"I turned into a prayer warrior for Chelsea to win all for peace to reign, else it’s gonna be a war zone."

"He won’t eat my food and I dare not eat also, why? Chelsea didn’t win the match. It must be a sorrowful moment for us in the house, I have to beg him to eat else I’ll sleep starving."

"If he’s not at home, I must watch the match and tell him in detailed how it went."

More tweets on Olakanmi's experience.
She added;

"If by chance I slept off and didn’t watch the match, hell will be a better place for me to stay that day.

"Forcing me to support a club against my will, forcing me to watch and narrate the match. Normally if I hear Chelsea, I ought to be having PTSD."

Manchester United and Chelsea will face off this weekend.
"This is not a movie or script I’m working on, this is my true life story.”

Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head this weekend in the Premier League.

