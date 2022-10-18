Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Irebami Olakanmi has shared a horror domestic violence experience with her estranged boyfriend.
The actress was forced by her ex-boyfriend to become a Chelsea supporter and prayer warrior whenever the Blues lost a game.
According to the filmmaker, she was abused and tortured by her boyfriend because of her love for football.
In a shocking revelation on Twitter, Olakanmi shared that she used to be a Manchester United fan before he boyfriend forced her into becoming a Blue.
He would force her into watching Chelsea matches and turn her into a prayer warrior for the Blues when they lost a game while ensuring she never celebrated or mentioned anything related to Manchester United.
This is not a script
Olakanmi narrated her ordeal in the thread titled 'My domestic violence experience'.
The Thespian and scriptwriter confirmed that she was not sharing a script but a real-life story that happened to her.
"He was a Chelsea fan while I was supporting ManU but I dare not support my club openly, I dare not jubilate if we win," she stated.
"I turned into a prayer warrior for Chelsea to win all for peace to reign, else it’s gonna be a war zone."
"He won’t eat my food and I dare not eat also, why? Chelsea didn’t win the match. It must be a sorrowful moment for us in the house, I have to beg him to eat else I’ll sleep starving."
"If he’s not at home, I must watch the match and tell him in detailed how it went."
She added;
"If by chance I slept off and didn’t watch the match, hell will be a better place for me to stay that day.
"Forcing me to support a club against my will, forcing me to watch and narrate the match. Normally if I hear Chelsea, I ought to be having PTSD."
"This is not a movie or script I’m working on, this is my true life story.”
Manchester United and Chelsea will go head-to-head this weekend in the Premier League.
