'It'll always be home' - Casemiro sends message to Real Madrid, Madrisdismo

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Brazilian superstar has replied to all the messages from his soon-to-be former teammates and club Real Madrid.

Casemiro (IMAGO ANP)

Manchester United-bound midfielder Carlos Casemiro has sent a message to everyone at his soon-to-be former club Real Madrid.

Casemiro is expected to make a sensational move to English club Manchester United which has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder.

"Real Madrid CF and Manchester United have agreed on the transfer of the player Carlos Henrique Casemiro," Real Madrid said in a statement on Friday.

"Real would like to express its gratitude and affection for Casemiro, a player who is already part of the legend of this club," the statement added.

Casemiro and Jorginho (IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd)

The 30-year-old will put pen to paper on a four-year contract until the summer of 2026 with an option for a further year with the Red Devils.

Following confirmation from Real Madrid and United on his departure, both the clubs and his current teammates have sent messages of goodwill and farewell to the midfielder.

Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022
Five times winners Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric of Real Madrid pose with the trophy following the 1-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League match at Stade de France, Paris on May 28, 2022

The Brazilian has now replied to those messages on his official Facebook account.

"I have lived the most wonderful story ever thought of," Casemiro began.

"I hope to return someday to where it will always be home. Not even in a thousand lifetimes, I will be able to return to Real Madrid and all Madrisdidmo all that you have given me. Forever, go Madrid."

Casemiro's message to Real Madrid.

Casemiro won 18 titles with Los Blancos, 5 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

On an individual basis, he was named Best Player in the final of the European Super Cup won a few days ago in Helsinki and has been nominated for the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

