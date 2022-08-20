'It'll always be home' - Casemiro sends message to Real Madrid, Madrisdismo

Casemiro is expected to make a sensational move to English club Manchester United which has reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder.

"Real Madrid CF and Manchester United have agreed on the transfer of the player Carlos Henrique Casemiro," Real Madrid said in a statement on Friday.

"Real would like to express its gratitude and affection for Casemiro, a player who is already part of the legend of this club," the statement added.

The 30-year-old will put pen to paper on a four-year contract until the summer of 2026 with an option for a further year with the Red Devils.

Casemiro replies to goodwill messages from Real Madrid

Following confirmation from Real Madrid and United on his departure, both the clubs and his current teammates have sent messages of goodwill and farewell to the midfielder.

The Brazilian has now replied to those messages on his official Facebook account.

"I have lived the most wonderful story ever thought of," Casemiro began.

"I hope to return someday to where it will always be home. Not even in a thousand lifetimes, I will be able to return to Real Madrid and all Madrisdidmo all that you have given me. Forever, go Madrid."

Casemiro won 18 titles with Los Blancos, 5 European Cups, 3 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 3 Spanish Super Cups.