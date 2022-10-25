Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.
Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund
'Not good enough' - Mahrez missed a penalty again as Manchester City held to a 0-0 draw by Dortmund
In a showdown to determine the team that will top the group Manchester City were dominant in Germany.
Pep Guardiola's team pressed their opponents back as both teams went to the halftime break level.
In the 58th minute, Manchester City were awarded a penalty following a foul by Emre Can.
Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take the penalty for Manchester City but his spot-kick was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.
Manchester City were unable to find a late winner as both sides settled for a draw.
Mahrez gets blame for missing penalty
Algeria forward Mahrez rose to the top of the trends following his missed penalty,
Just two weeks ago, Mahrez missed a penalty in Manchester City's game against Copenhagen,
Mahrez has now missed 10 penalties for Manchester City and fans of the team suggest that he should no longer be on penalty duty.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed frustration with missing penalties in their last two Champions League outings.
He said, "Of course, it's a problem, since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough..."
"Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference."
Manchester City are already through to the knockout stages of the competition but still needs to avoid defeat against Sevilla in their final group game to seal the top spot.
