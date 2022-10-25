Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund

In a showdown to determine the team that will top the group Manchester City were dominant in Germany.

Pep Guardiola's team pressed their opponents back as both teams went to the halftime break level.

In the 58th minute, Manchester City were awarded a penalty following a foul by Emre Can.

Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take the penalty for Manchester City but his spot-kick was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Manchester City were unable to find a late winner as both sides settled for a draw.

Pulse Nigeria

Mahrez gets blame for missing penalty

Algeria forward Mahrez rose to the top of the trends following his missed penalty,

Just two weeks ago, Mahrez missed a penalty in Manchester City's game against Copenhagen,

Mahrez has now missed 10 penalties for Manchester City and fans of the team suggest that he should no longer be on penalty duty.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed frustration with missing penalties in their last two Champions League outings.

He said, "Of course, it's a problem, since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough..."

"Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference."