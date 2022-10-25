UCL

Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Not good enough' - Mahrez missed a penalty again as Manchester City held to a 0-0 draw by Dortmund

Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund
Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund

Manchester City played out a 0-0 draw against Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League group stage fixture on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Read Also

In a showdown to determine the team that will top the group Manchester City were dominant in Germany.

Pep Guardiola's team pressed their opponents back as both teams went to the halftime break level.

In the 58th minute, Manchester City were awarded a penalty following a foul by Emre Can.

Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez stepped up to take the penalty for Manchester City but his spot-kick was saved by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Manchester City were unable to find a late winner as both sides settled for a draw.

Haaland was substituted as Manchester City missed a penalty against Dortmund
Haaland was substituted as Manchester City missed a penalty against Dortmund Pulse Nigeria

Algeria forward Mahrez rose to the top of the trends following his missed penalty,

Just two weeks ago, Mahrez missed a penalty in Manchester City's game against Copenhagen,

Mahrez has now missed 10 penalties for Manchester City and fans of the team suggest that he should no longer be on penalty duty.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expressed frustration with missing penalties in their last two Champions League outings.

He said, "Of course, it's a problem, since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough..."

"Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference."

Manchester City are already through to the knockout stages of the competition but still needs to avoid defeat against Sevilla in their final group game to seal the top spot.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund

    Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund

  • Reactions as Werner inspires Leipzig to shock Real Madrid [Photos]

    Reactions as Werner inspires Leipzig to shock Real Madrid

  • Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages

    Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages

Recommended articles

Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund

Mahrez blamed as Manchester City drop points at Dortmund

'Clubs rejected me because I'm old' - Leon Balogun opens up

'Clubs rejected me because I'm old' - Leon Balogun opens up

Reactions as Werner inspires Leipzig to shock Real Madrid

Reactions as Werner inspires Leipzig to shock Real Madrid

Samuel Chukwueze gets former Barcelona manager as new coach at Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze gets former Barcelona manager as new coach at Villarreal

UCL Matchday Live Update

UCL Matchday Live Update

Everton players vote for Alex Iwobi as the most skilful player

Everton players vote for Alex Iwobi as the most skilful player

Bonnetti makes bold decision on Osimhen vs. Immobile, Vlahovic

Bonnetti makes bold decision on Osimhen vs. Immobile, Vlahovic

Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages

Reactions as Chelsea beat Salzburg, advance to knockout stages

Why this Iwobi is better than Arsenal's Iwobi - Robinson

Why this Iwobi is better than Arsenal's Iwobi - Robinson

Trending

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Perea and Sanchez during the game. Photo credit: Bild

31-year-old escapes punishment after showing his pen*s during a match

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma