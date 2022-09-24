WHAT'S BUZZIN

10 Nigerian Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler in Algeria friendly

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Nigerians are all saying the same thing on social media after the Super Eagles goalkeeper had an embarrassing moment to forget in Friday's friendly draw.

Social media reactions to Maduka Okoye's error in Algeria test match
Social media reactions to Maduka Okoye's error in Algeria test match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria had to come from behind to record a 2-2 draw against a home-based side selected Algerian side on Friday, September 24, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles faced off against the home-based Algerian side in a friendly fixture not recognized by the world football governing body FIFA.

The test game was to get the Super Eagles in shape and for head coach Jose Peseiro to continue his tactical modification of the team after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles had to launch a comeback through goals by Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Cremonense forward Cyriel Dessers after trailing initially to spare Nigerias blushes.

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side
Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side Pulse Nigeria

Peseiro's team will take on Algeria's first team in an international friendly scheduled for Tuesday, September 27.

The game will take place at Stade Olympique d’Oran and Kickoff at 8 PM Nigerian Time.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper returned to the team for the first time since Nigeria's exit from the AFCON having faced heavy criticism for his display for the Super Eagles.

However, the Watford shot-stopper made his return to the squad for their test match against Algeria's B team on Friday and made the headlines for the wrong reasons again.

In a footage that emerged online on Friday, the Super Eagles shot stopper attempting dribbling the ball away from the opposition inches from his goal line.

However, his attempt ended in chaotic fashion as he was pressured into making a mistake and bizarrely losing both his footing and control of the ball instantly as it rolled into his goalpost.

Following the emergence of the footage leading up to Okoye's error, Nigerians have taken to social media to react as well shade the Watford shot-stopper.

Here are 10 of the best reactions - screenshots below:

Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Pulse Sports
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team
Nigerians react to Maduka Okoye's error vs Algeria B team Twitter
Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-1 in Legends Of The North charity match

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-1 in Legends Of The North charity match

Evra, Berbatov in action as Manchester United lose 1-3 to Liverpool in legends game [Photos]

Evra, Berbatov in action as Manchester United lose 1-3 to Liverpool in legends game [Photos]

10 Nigerian Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler in Algeria friendly

10 Nigerian Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler in Algeria friendly

From U15 to Super Eagles - Taiwo Awoniyi opens up on his historic national team journey

From U15 to Super Eagles - Taiwo Awoniyi opens up on his historic national team journey

Unlucky Leganes drop further points without Super Eagles defender Omeruo

Unlucky Leganes drop further points without Super Eagles defender Omeruo

Adeleye happy to replace Maduka Okoye in friendly draw with Algeria

Adeleye happy to replace Maduka Okoye in friendly draw with Algeria

Trending

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria