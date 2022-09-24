10 Nigerian Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler in Algeria friendly

The Super Eagles faced off against the home-based Algerian side in a friendly fixture not recognized by the world football governing body FIFA.

The test game was to get the Super Eagles in shape and for head coach Jose Peseiro to continue his tactical modification of the team after missing out on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles had to launch a comeback through goals by Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Cremonense forward Cyriel Dessers after trailing initially to spare Nigerias blushes.

Pulse Nigeria

Peseiro's team will take on Algeria's first team in an international friendly scheduled for Tuesday, September 27.

The game will take place at Stade Olympique d’Oran and Kickoff at 8 PM Nigerian Time.

Maduka Okoye's error in Algeria draw

The 23-year-old goalkeeper returned to the team for the first time since Nigeria's exit from the AFCON having faced heavy criticism for his display for the Super Eagles.

However, the Watford shot-stopper made his return to the squad for their test match against Algeria's B team on Friday and made the headlines for the wrong reasons again.

In a footage that emerged online on Friday, the Super Eagles shot stopper attempting dribbling the ball away from the opposition inches from his goal line.

However, his attempt ended in chaotic fashion as he was pressured into making a mistake and bizarrely losing both his footing and control of the ball instantly as it rolled into his goalpost.

Social Media Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler

Following the emergence of the footage leading up to Okoye's error, Nigerians have taken to social media to react as well shade the Watford shot-stopper.

Here are 10 of the best reactions - screenshots below:

Twitter

Pulse Sports

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter

Twitter