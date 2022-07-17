Maduka Okoye Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Super Eagles and Watford FC goalkeeper Maduka Okoye
Super Eagles and Watford FC goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Maduka Emilio Okoye is a Nigerian professional footballer who was born on August 28, 1999 in Dusseldorf, Germany to an Igbo Nigerian father and a German mother.

Okoye plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Watford and the Nigeria national team as both teams' first-choice goalkeeper.

Full names: Maduka Emilio Okoye

Birth date: August 28, 1999

Nationality: Nigeria

Place of birth: Dusseldorf, Germany

Age: 22 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Watford FC

Height: 6 ft 6'in

Marital status: Single

Salary: £1095 per week

Net worth: £1.0 million

Instagram: @madukaokoye

Twitter: @OkoyeMaduka

He is 197cms tall or 6’6”. The towering Super Eagles goalkeeper has also been known to be aerially solid as well due to his imposing figure.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is 22-years-old as of June 2022.

Maduka Okoye is one of the youngest players in the Super Eagles squad at the moment
Maduka Okoye is one of the youngest players in the Super Eagles squad at the moment

The current Watford goalkeeper made his professional debut in the Regionalliga West for Fortuna Düsseldorf II in a game against Wuppertaler SV in October 2017, pinning down a starting role in the 2018/2019 season.

In July 2020, Okoye signed for Eredivise side Sparta Rotterdam on a free transfer and was named Sparta's Player of the Season, keeping 10 clean sheets in 28 league games during the 2020/21 season.

Maduka Okoye unveiled as a new Watford player.
Maduka Okoye unveiled as a new Watford player.

In November 2021, Okoye signed for Premier League outfit Watford on a five-and-a-half year deal for an undisclosed fee but he was loaned back in January to Sparta until the end of the 2021–22 campaign.

Okoye currently has a contract with Watford until June 2027. According to sources, he currently earns around £1095 per week with the Hornets and takes home around £57,021 annually.

Maduka Okoye's net worth is estimated to be around £1 million

As of 2022, Maduka Okoye is understood to be dating his Dutch girlfriend Jelicia Westhoff who came to the limelight after she consoled him on the backlash he got following Nigeria's elimination from the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhorff
Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhorff

Jelicia had earlier this year, posted a picture of herself with Okoye in beautiful African prints on her official Instagram page with a post that read:

"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." via her handle - @jelicia.westhoff

Maduka Okoye's father is the brother to the father of poplar Nigerian musicians P-square. Thus, Maduka Okoye is a cousin to P-Square.

Maduka Okoye and P-Square (Paul Okoye and Peter Okoye) are cousins
Maduka Okoye and P-Square (Paul Okoye and Peter Okoye) are cousins

This was confirmed when the Super Eagles goalkeeper signed for his former club Sparta Rotterdam and Paul of the P-Square congratulated him and called him 'kid bro.'

Mercedes Benz appears to be Maduka Okoye's favourite brand of car, as the Super Eagles star has been photographed with at least two Benz cars. One is a wine-plated Mercedes Benz AMG while the other car is a Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe. Both cars are rumoured to cost over 100 million naira cumulatively.

Maduka Okoye posing with his wine-plated Mercedes Benz AMG car (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)
Maduka Okoye posing with his wine-plated Mercedes Benz AMG car (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

It is not certain if Maduka Okoye has built his own house as he does not often show off on social media. With his recent big-money move to Watford, the Super Eagles star might buy a house in England. He might also own a house in Nigeria for when he comes on national team duty or vacation.

Maduka Okoye is awarded an OPR of 71 on FIFA 22 as a goalkeeper for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

His potential is 82 on FIFA 22 has 1 Skill moves and 3 Weak Foot, he is Right-footed and his workrates are Medium/Medium.

Maduka Okoye FIFA 22 Card
Maduka Okoye FIFA 22 Card

Maduka Okoye is awarded an OPR of 72 on eFootball 22 as a defensive goalkeeper for Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam.

Maduka Okoye PES eFootball 2022 Card
Maduka Okoye PES eFootball 2022 Card

His potential is 85 on eFootball 2022, he is also Right-footed and his work rates are Medium/Medium.

His biggest strength is his Physical Contact for which he is awarded 77.

Okoye joined Instagram officially in 2022 amid Nigeria's campaign at the AFCON 2021 and his Instagram handle is @madukaokoye.

Maduka Okoye and Oghenekaro Etebo both brought the spice on social media
Maduka Okoye and Oghenekaro Etebo both brought the spice on social media
Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)
Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

So far he has garnered over 150,000 followers as of July 2022.

He joined Twitter in 2019 and his handle is @OkoyeMaduka. As of July 2022, he has over 102,000 followers on his account.

In February 2019, Okoye declared his intention to represent Nigeria at international level and was invited to the Nigerian U23 Team for the 2019 African U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya U-23 by Imama Amapakabo, the coach of the Nigeria U23 Team. However, Okoye couldn't make his debut, due to club engagement.

Gernoht Rohr gave Maduka Okoye his first senior debut for Nigeria
Gernoht Rohr gave Maduka Okoye his first senior debut for Nigeria

In August 2019, he was called up by the then-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to resolve the goalkeeping crisis that had rocked his team since Carl Ikeme's absence.

Maduka Okoye was the Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2021
Maduka Okoye was the Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2021

Maduka made his first senior debut for the Super Eagles in October 2019, as a substitute in a friendly match against Brazil that ended in a 1-1 draw before getting shortlisted in December 2021, for the 2021 AFCON Nations Cup by Caretaker Coach Austin Eguavoen as part of the 28-Man Nigeria Squad

