Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Imago

The Brazilian has enjoyed an established career in Europe going on to play for Lyon, PSV Eindhoven, Hannover 96, Besiktas and currently Bordeaux - who he joined earlier this winter after five years at Lyon.

However, shocking reports in France have now claimed that Lyon demoted their former defender Marcelo to the reserves due to persistent farting and immaturity in the dressing room.

Imago

It is understood that Marcelo was demoted to the club's reserve side by former sporting director Juninho for 'farting in the dressing room and laughing about it.' as per L'Equipe while revealing the reasons behind his exit from Lyon.

The 34-year-old saw his contract cut short by the French club earlier in January, five months after being told he would no longer be part of the first-team squad.

Lyon allegedly considered his act of air pollution as 'inappropriate behaviour' and he was considered a nuisance, following consultation between manager Peter Bosz and Juninho.

Imago

Marcelo's performances on the field didn't also help his case as he put on an awful display as Lyon were beaten 3-0 at Angers in their second Ligue 1 match of the season, three weeks before the decision to axe him from the squad was made.