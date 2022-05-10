Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

According to L'Equipe, Marcelo was banished from the Lyon squad in 2021 for steady dropping stinkers and wreaking havoc with his farts in the locker room and 'joking' about it

Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room
Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room

Marcelo Antônio Guedes Filho is a Brazilian center-back who currently plays from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

Recommended articles
Marcelo spent five years at Lyon
Marcelo spent five years at Lyon Imago

The Brazilian has enjoyed an established career in Europe going on to play for Lyon, PSV Eindhoven, Hannover 96, Besiktas and currently Bordeaux - who he joined earlier this winter after five years at Lyon.

However, shocking reports in France have now claimed that Lyon demoted their former defender Marcelo to the reserves due to persistent farting and immaturity in the dressing room.

Marcelo wreaked havoc in the Lyon dressing room with his farts
Marcelo wreaked havoc in the Lyon dressing room with his farts Imago

It is understood that Marcelo was demoted to the club's reserve side by former sporting director Juninho for 'farting in the dressing room and laughing about it.' as per L'Equipe while revealing the reasons behind his exit from Lyon.

The 34-year-old saw his contract cut short by the French club earlier in January, five months after being told he would no longer be part of the first-team squad.

Lyon allegedly considered his act of air pollution as 'inappropriate behaviour' and he was considered a nuisance, following consultation between manager Peter Bosz and Juninho.

Marcelo competing against Super eagles defender Samuel Kalu
Marcelo competing against Super eagles defender Samuel Kalu Imago

Marcelo's performances on the field didn't also help his case as he put on an awful display as Lyon were beaten 3-0 at Angers in their second Ligue 1 match of the season, three weeks before the decision to axe him from the squad was made.

Marcelo's howler would prove to be his last outing for the first team after making over 165 appearances for the club in all competition.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Marcelo was banished from Lyon for constantly farting in the dressing room

    Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

  • Ashleigh Plumptre wins PFA Community Award

    Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre win PFA Community award

  • Social media reactions to Erling Haaland's imminent transfer to Manchester City

    'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Recommended articles

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Lyon defender axed from squad following dressing room farting galore

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre win PFA Community award

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre win PFA Community award

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

'Just beg Yaya Toure' - Reactions following Haaland's imminent Man City transfer

Ex-Nigeria coach Mike Brown leads Golden State Warriors to a narrow win in Game 4 against Memphis Grizzlies

Ex-Nigeria coach Mike Brown leads Golden State Warriors to a narrow win in Game 4 against Memphis Grizzlies

Uyo's Godswill Akpabio Stadium will not host Champions League final, CAF reveals

Uyo's Godswill Akpabio Stadium will not host Champions League final, CAF reveals

Mourinho wants an explanation from VAR official following Roma's loss to Fiorentina

Mourinho wants an explanation from VAR official following Roma's loss to Fiorentina

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style [Photos]

Alex Iwobi celebrates 26th birthday in style
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Femi knows i got him' - Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University

Anthony Joshua teams up with DJ Cuppy at Oxford University