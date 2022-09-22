NATIONS LEAGUE

Scotland adds to Ukraine woes with big win, Dykes, Fraser steal show

Izuchukwu Akawor
The war-ravaged Ukraine had no hiding place in their UEFA Nations League encounter against Scotland.

Dykes celebrates with McGrinn.
Scotland has climbed to the top of Group 1 in the UEFA Nations League after an incredible late show against Ukraine at Hampden Park.

The Scottish side put on a commanding display in front of its fans to thrash the visitors 3-0 on Thursday night.

Scotland had the duo of Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Fraser to thank after they came off the bench to turn to game around.

Dykes was the night star after scoring a brace, but he was assisted by a fellow substitute, Fraser, who created both goals for the Queens Park Rangers star.

The Scots dominated proceedings at home but were forced to wait until the final 20 minutes for a breakthrough in front of the home fans.

After a goalless opening hour of dominance, the home side finally got rewards for their brilliant play when skipper John McGrinn opened the scoring in the 70th minute.

Ten minutes later, substitutes, Fraser and Dykes combined effectively to double the lead before wrapping up the day with another Fraser-Dyke goal seven (7) minutes later.

The Tartan Army move up to the top of the group on nine (9) points, two (2) above Ukraine, which sits second on seven (7) points.

It was the second defeat for Ukraine in 13 matches. The side will be back in action on Saturday when they face Armenia.

