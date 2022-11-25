QATAR 2022

'It's normal' - Spain coach expects his players to have S*x before matches during the World Cup

David Ben
The topic of coitus amongst athletes has always made the rounds during World Cups but Luis Enrique doesn't expect La Roja stars to shy away from action off the pitch.

Spain National team coach Luis Enrique has revealed his position on his players having sex during the World Cup.

The former Barcelona boss made this known via his official twitch channel while a question-and-answer session with the National team supporters as well as fans.

When asked if his players can have s*x before matches at the Qatar showpiece, he was quoted to have said: "I think it’s normal. It's not ideal, but I mean… As long as you’re not doing bacchanals.".

The La Furia Roja manager is certainly not against his players' engagement beneath the sheets before matches but is surely against the idea of them getting drunk or engaging in wild celebrations this period.

Luis Enrique is hoping to lead Spain to the Nations League trophy
Following his treble win with Barcelona in 2014 and the domestic double with the Blaugrana in his second season, Enrique [52] was first appointed as Spain coach in 2018, before resigning in 2019 due to family reasons.

He later reassumed the position the same year and subsequently lead the team to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and second place in the 2020–21 Nations League.

Spain delivered the biggest result of the Qatar 2022 so far.
The 2010 champions are on a quest for their second FIFA World Cup title and have already in explosive fashion after thrashing Costa Rica 7-0 in their biggest-ever win at the global showpiece.

Enrique will be hoping his players maintain their best to be able to mount a serious challenge in Qatar with their next group stage test coming up against Germany on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

