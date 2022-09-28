'I didn't marry an ugly man' - Wife blasts FIFA 23 for making her husband ugly

The beautiful woman couldn't believe her eyes after seeing a picture of her husband in the latest edition of the game.

Amanda with her husband Lucas and the FIFA 23 character (inset)
Amanda with her husband Lucas and the FIFA 23 character (inset)

The wife of Brazilian defender Lucas Verissimo has been left angry after seeing her husband on FIFA 23.

Amanda Verissimo blasted the makers of the game for turning her husband into an 'ugly man'.

The beautiful Amanda with her husband, Lucas.
The beautiful Amanda with her husband, Lucas.

The player's wife took to her social media account to make her feelings known while letting the makers know she didn't marry an 'ugly man'.

'What ugly thing is that?," she posted, according to Mailonline. "I didn't marry an ugly man for sure.''

Amanda reacts to the ugly character of her husband on FIFA 23.
Amanda reacts to the ugly character of her husband on FIFA 23.

She quoted a fan who had sympathised with her with a picture of the Benfica forward.

"For the love of god, i don't know whether to cry or laugh with Lucas Verissimo in FIFA 23," the Twitter user, Daniela Batista, posted.

The 27-year-old is a Brazilian defender who plays for Portuguese giant, Benfica.

Lucas Verissimo made his debut for Brazil a year ago.
Lucas Verissimo made his debut for Brazil a year ago.

Verissimo is a new signing at Benfica, having joined the club last winter from Brazilian side Santos.

He has already played for his country last year during a World Cup qualifier against Peru. Brazil won 2-0 in that game back in September.

