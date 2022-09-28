The wife of Brazilian defender Lucas Verissimo has been left angry after seeing her husband on FIFA 23.
'I didn't marry an ugly man' - Wife blasts FIFA 23 for making her husband ugly
The beautiful woman couldn't believe her eyes after seeing a picture of her husband in the latest edition of the game.
Amanda Verissimo blasted the makers of the game for turning her husband into an 'ugly man'.
The player's wife took to her social media account to make her feelings known while letting the makers know she didn't marry an 'ugly man'.
'What ugly thing is that?," she posted, according to Mailonline. "I didn't marry an ugly man for sure.''
She quoted a fan who had sympathised with her with a picture of the Benfica forward.
"For the love of god, i don't know whether to cry or laugh with Lucas Verissimo in FIFA 23," the Twitter user, Daniela Batista, posted.
Verissimo's brief
The 27-year-old is a Brazilian defender who plays for Portuguese giant, Benfica.
Verissimo is a new signing at Benfica, having joined the club last winter from Brazilian side Santos.
He has already played for his country last year during a World Cup qualifier against Peru. Brazil won 2-0 in that game back in September.