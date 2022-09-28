'I didn't marry an ugly man' - Wife blasts FIFA 23 for making her husband ugly

Amanda Verissimo blasted the makers of the game for turning her husband into an 'ugly man'.

The player's wife took to her social media account to make her feelings known while letting the makers know she didn't marry an 'ugly man'.

'What ugly thing is that?," she posted, according to Mailonline. "I didn't marry an ugly man for sure.''

She quoted a fan who had sympathised with her with a picture of the Benfica forward.

"For the love of god, i don't know whether to cry or laugh with Lucas Verissimo in FIFA 23," the Twitter user, Daniela Batista, posted.

Verissimo's brief

The 27-year-old is a Brazilian defender who plays for Portuguese giant, Benfica.

Verissimo is a new signing at Benfica, having joined the club last winter from Brazilian side Santos.