LIGUE 1

Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Ligue 1 side is yet to confirm how long the 23-year-old Nigerian forward will be out.

Terem Moffi has suffered a setback at Lorient.
Terem Moffi has suffered a setback at Lorient.

Ligue 1 surprise package this season Lorient FC has suffered a major injury blow to their European aspirations.

Read Also

The club has confirmed that striker Terem Moffi will miss this weekend's trip to Troyes in the Ligue 1.

Terem Moffi fires his first goal against Brest.
Terem Moffi fires his first goal against Brest. Pulse Nigeria

Lorient is looking to return to winning ways after Stade de Reims snapped a six-game winning streak on Saturday.

Nigerian international, Moffi was in action as Reims held the second-placed team to a goalless affair.

It was a good day at the office for Moffi's Lorient.
It was a good day at the office for Moffi's Lorient. Pulse Nigeria

However, the talented and in-form star was unable to add to his goal tally after he was substituted in the 25th minute due to an injury.

Now, it has emerged that the club has reported that Moffi will not be travelling with them for the trip to Troyes on Saturday.

According to the club via GFFN, the Nigerian striker has been ruled out due to an ankle sprain he picked up against Reims.

The club also added that the duration of his absence remains unknown, with the club set to provide further information in the coming days.

"Ongoing care. Absent next weekend in Troyes. The period of unavailability will be specified according to the evolution, in the coming days," Lorient stated in a statement on its website.

The injury to Moffi is a huge blow for Lorient which has been the surprise package this season in Ligue 1.

Lorient currently sits second on the log, three points behind champions PSG, with their Nigerian superstar, Moffi, playing a key role.

The King of Lorient Terem Moffi
The King of Lorient Terem Moffi Pulse Nigeria

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in ten matches this season, putting him on the same tally as Kylian Mbappe.

But the club will continue their quest for European football without the Nigerian striker who is set for an extended time on the sidelines.

Moffi has scored the same number of goals this season, eight, as he managed last season.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

    Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

  • Theo Hernandez levelled the scores for Milan

    AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

  • Terem Moffi has suffered a setback at Lorient.

    Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Recommended articles

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

Xavi hits back at Nagelsmann on Gavi beating Musiala to win Kopa Trophy

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

AC Milan defender Théo Hernandez & family robbed in Milan

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Most expensive 5 Nigerian player transfers in Europe

Most expensive 5 Nigerian player transfers in Europe

Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Super Eagles defender declared fit again, set for crucial league game

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction

Draw specialists Newcastle host Iwobi's winless Toffees - Match preview, prediction

Trending

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or
SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Alex Iwobi and Jay Jay Okocha
PREMIER LEAGUE

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form