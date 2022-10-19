Lorient suffer Moffi BLOW as Super Eagles striker is ruled out of Troyes tie

The club has confirmed that striker Terem Moffi will miss this weekend's trip to Troyes in the Ligue 1.

Lorient is looking to return to winning ways after Stade de Reims snapped a six-game winning streak on Saturday.

Nigerian international, Moffi was in action as Reims held the second-placed team to a goalless affair.

However, the talented and in-form star was unable to add to his goal tally after he was substituted in the 25th minute due to an injury.

Lorient rules out Moffi

Now, it has emerged that the club has reported that Moffi will not be travelling with them for the trip to Troyes on Saturday.

According to the club via GFFN, the Nigerian striker has been ruled out due to an ankle sprain he picked up against Reims.

The club also added that the duration of his absence remains unknown, with the club set to provide further information in the coming days.

"Ongoing care. Absent next weekend in Troyes. The period of unavailability will be specified according to the evolution, in the coming days," Lorient stated in a statement on its website.

Moffi has been a standout performer this season

The injury to Moffi is a huge blow for Lorient which has been the surprise package this season in Ligue 1.

Lorient currently sits second on the log, three points behind champions PSG, with their Nigerian superstar, Moffi, playing a key role.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in ten matches this season, putting him on the same tally as Kylian Mbappe.

But the club will continue their quest for European football without the Nigerian striker who is set for an extended time on the sidelines.