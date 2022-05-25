Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Top 10 Richest Players

Both sides are set to renew the rivalry after the former got the better of the Anfield giants in their previous encounter in the 2018 finals.

Imago

Carlo Ancelotti's side are on a quest for a record-extending 14th title.

while Jurgen Klopp aims to win his second Champions league title and Liverpool's 5th when the two sides clash in Paris.

Ahead of the thrills of this year's finals, Pulse Sports previews a combined rich-list of the top 10 richest players between both clubs who are regarded as the most successful sides in their respective countries.

Before we get into it, now would be a good time to advise you to just be ready to say 'God when' because if anything, money is indeed good.

In no particular order, let's get into it

1 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid

The 32-year-old Welshman is certainly one of the top guns on this list.

Even though his market value has significantly dipped over the last couple of years to just £3 million via Transfermrkt.

He still earns a staggering £600,000 weekly package at Real Madrid. That is, of course, after taxes.

Bale owns a host of luxurious properties - including a stunning £6.5million home in the exclusive La Finca neighbourhood, which is home of some of the City's wealthiest individuals.

Imago

Bale's home itself was rented by Real Madrid legend Kaka before he moved on from the Spanish giants.

His car collection also features expensive automobiles from £165,000 Mercedes SLS AMG to a Ferrari GTC4Lusso worth £230,000 and even an £65,000 Audi Q7 50 TDI, courtesy of Real Madrid's sponsorship with the company.

He's also been seen cruisong a £152,000 Bentley Continental GT and £156,000 Lamborghini Huracan.

Imago

It's incredible that the total costs of cars Bale owns, could pay the monthly salary of Nigeria's president over 200 times and he still won't feel close to being in debt, not to talk of his mammoth monthly salary.

In fact, we could go on and on about how this man spends his money, but he can't spend as much if he doesn't have it.

2 Eden Hazard - Real Madrid

Eden Hazard lives in a £10 million futuristic mansion in the plush La Finca neighbourhood. It has beautiful black stone and state-of-the-art furnishings.

He stays in an area where his teammates also live. Hazard’s house has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and he lives with his wife Natacha and sons Yannis, Leo and Samy.

Pulse Nigeria

Hazard is also another player who has seen his market value diminish like his Bale, largely due to injuries and form since his blockbuster move to Real Madrid in 2020.

However, the mercurial Belgian earns an incredible £416,000 with the Spanish champions and is one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Imago

He also boasts an impressive garage featuring a £99,245 Mercedes-Benz AMG GTR, a £60,000 BMW X6, an Audi R8 V10 worth £110,000 as well as an Audi RS4 Avant £95,193, an Aston Martin Vanquish worth £199,950, just to mention but a few.

Hazard also has endorsments with sportswear giants Nike, as well as Begian beer company Lotus Bekeries.

3 Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

The 34-year-old Frenchman is arguably one of the most prolific strikers of his generation.

The prolific Frenchman has largely contributed to Real Madrid's success in recent years.

Benzema earns £170,000 per week with the Spanish champions.

However, Big Benz's fortune doesn't necessarily come largely from his Madrid wages but also from brand endorsements.

Benzema has a high taste for fashion and quality as seen with his steady drips on his social media.

Pulse Live Kenya

But also, that taste transforms massively into his lifestyle as seen with his car collection and houses.

Benzema reportedly owns a luxury designer house in his hometown France and Spain.

The estimated value of this real estate property is about over £2 million pounds.

Imago

Benzema also has a 'ridiculous' car collection: a £2.5million Bugatti Chiron which he acquired last year, a rare Bugatti Veyron worth £1.5million as well as a Mercedes Benz-SL worth over £750,000 and a Ferrari 458 Spider worth £200,000.

That's not all though, he also boasts of a Rolls Royce Wraith worth £250,000, a Mercedes-AMG Classe G63 worth £150,000 as well as a super-speedy Lamborghini Gallardo worth £112,188.

4 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

The 29-year-old Egyptian attacker is widely regarded as one of the best players in the Premier league and on the planet currently.

Salah commands a networth of £100 million and earns around £200,000 weekly at Liverpool and is no doubt a cultural icon in his native and a global star.

Even though, the Premier league Golden boot winner tries to keep a low profile, the prolific forward has ridiculous taste for luxury cars featuring a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster worth over £182,080, a Bentley Continental GT worth around £161,858, Mercedes AMG GLE Coupe worth over £86,000, an exotic Lamborghini Aventador worth over £630,000 alongside a Toyota Camry.

Imago

In fact, this man sure knows how to spend his money. Not much is known about his houses, but it is understood that he has a beautiful mansion in his home country of Egypt.

He also has a house in England which he currently resides with his family.

Salah makes most of his fortune from endorsements with sportswear and equipment supplier Adidas.

Imago

He's also previously appeared in an advertisement for Vodafone Egypt.

Salah might not be among the top earners in the sport currently, but he's in no way slacking in the line of football's rich list.

5 Luka Modric - Real Madrid

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time and the greatest Croatian footballer of all time.

Imago

The 36-year-old takes home a weekly wage of £388,000, making him one of the highest earners in the club.

He lives in a £12 million exotic mansion in Madrid.

Modric owns a couple of auto mobiles, regardless of if he doesn't show off. One of them is a Bentley GT continental worth over £174,000.

6 David Alaba - Real Madrid

The 29-year-old Austrian footballer who was born to Nigerian parents, has attained massive success at club level.

Alaba has proved to be an invaluable asset to any team for his versatility in any aspect of defense or across the midfield.

Pulse Nigeria

Alaba's market value is €55 million and he earns a sumptuos wage of £375,000-per-week at Madrid.

Twitter

He has been spotted driving around Audi R8 Coupe worth £114,171 , an Audi Q7 as well as a Range Rover.

7 Marcelo - Real Madrid

The 34-year-old Brazilian defender is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in his position.

AFP

The Real Madrid captain is on a weekly wage of £331,000 and is also one of the most followed footballers on social media.

Apart from owning a luxurious mansion in Spain, he has impressive collection of cars including an Audi Q7, Volvo XC60, Range Rover, Toyota Corolla, Audi A7, and a Mercedes Benz.

8 Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

The 32-year-old German midfielder has a networth of £25 million via Transfermrkt.

Kroos earns a weekly salary of £211,000 per week at Madrid and is one of the best midfielders on the planet.

Imago

His exotic mansion on the island of Mallorca in Spain is reportedly worth £958,800.

Instagram

Kroos also boasts a decent collection of Audi automobiles including an Audi SQ5 worth £59,400,an Audi Q8, Audi A7 and his most expensive of all his rides - the Ferrari 488 worth over £215,000.

9 Isco Alarcon - Real Madrid

The 30-year-old attacker has seen his market value diminish to just £7 million as per Transfermrkt.

The talented Spaniard has struggled with injuries in his spell at Madrid and even looks set to leave this summer after 9 years with the Spanish champions.

Imago

Isco earns around £210,000 every week at the Bernabeu.

He reportedly owns an Audi Q7 and Ferrari F12.

Isco's wealth party comes from previous endorsements from A-list brands like Nike and Adidas. However in 2019, the latter secured his signature after a long battle with Nike.

Details of Isco's house isn't yet known to the public as the Spanish star enjoys his private life but he is understood to be living in his hometown of Malaga, Spain.

10 Thiago Alacantara - Liverpool

The 31-year-old Liverpool star has a net-worth of £20 million.

The former Bayern Munich star earns around £200,000 weekly at Liverpool.

AFP

The multilingual Spaniard who is is fluent in five languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Catalan, German, and English owns an Audi RS7 worth over $37,000.