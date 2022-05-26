UCL

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Most Valuable XI

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Pulse sports reviews the most valuable combined XI ahead of this year's champions league final clash

Pulse Sports reviews the most valuable combined XI for the Champions league finals between Liverpool and Real Madrid
Pulse Sports reviews the most valuable combined XI for the Champions league finals between Liverpool and Real Madrid

This season's UEFA champions league final is set to take place at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Recommended articles

This year's finalists - Liverpool and Real Madrid have a history of success in club football.

Liverpool saw their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple dashed over the weekend after Manchester City's dramatic comeback win over Wolves ensured the Premier league trophy will remain at the Etihad going into the new season.

Liverpool have already won the English FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season
Liverpool have already won the English FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season Pulse Nigeria

Jurgen Klopp's men have already won the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup - both against the same team of which they won ironically, in similar fashion.

A Champions league success on May 29, will no doubt cap off a wonderful season for the Merseyside Reds having finished just one point behind Premier League champions Manchester City in the just-concluded English premiership season.

Real Madrid on the other hand literally cruised to La liga success in what had been one of their easiest campaigns in a long time.

Carlo Ancelotti's side finished the league with an incredible 13 point gap off second-placed Barcelona.

Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th La liga title this season
Real Madrid won a record-extending 35th La liga title this season Pulse Nigeria

Carlo Ancelotti's team has also been one of the most incredible teams notably from the quarter finals of the Champions league this season, recording spectacular comebacks against the likes of PSG and Premier league champions Man City, eliminating the latter to book their place in the finals once again since 2018 - which they emerged as winners.

Liverpool and Real Madrid players boast of a combined market value of over €1.6 billion with the English side boasting a larger percentage of that figure at a squad value €900.50 million while the Spanish champions sit at €756.50 million as per Transfermrkt

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr are both level at the top of chain, with similar market values of €100 million.

However, Pulse Sports takes you through the combined list of the most valuable starting XI of both teams, with all positions of the pitch being considered.

Real Madrid's Courtois celebrate after their win over Chelsea.
Real Madrid's Courtois celebrate after their win over Chelsea. pulse senegal

Market Value - €65 million

Andrew Robertson has been one of the most consistent players in his position in the last 4 years
Andrew Robertson has been one of the most consistent players in his position in the last 4 years Imago

Market Value - €65 million

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as the best center back in the world
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as the best center back in the world AFP

Market Value - €55 million

Brazilian defender Eder Militao is the most valuable center-back in the Spanish La liga
Brazilian defender Eder Militao is the most valuable center-back in the Spanish La liga Imago

Market Value - €60 million

Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as currently the best right back in world football
Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as currently the best right back in world football Imago

Market Value - €80 million

Fede Valverde
Fede Valverde Imago

Market Value - €65 million

Fabinho has been highly impressive for Liverpool since joining the club from AS Monaco in 2018
Fabinho has been highly impressive for Liverpool since joining the club from AS Monaco in 2018 Imago

Market Value - €60 million

Eduardo Camavinga (Instagram/Real Madrid)
Eduardo Camavinga (Instagram/Real Madrid) Instagram

Market Value - €55 million

Senegalese forward Sadio Mané is one of the best wingers on the planet
Senegalese forward Sadio Mané is one of the best wingers on the planet pulse senegal

Market Value - €80 million

Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior who has has been integral to the Los Blancos success this season is the future of Real Madrid
Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior who has has been integral to the Los Blancos success this season is the future of Real Madrid AFP

Market Value - €100 million

Salah holding up the Premier League golden boot award and Premier league playmaker award after his 23 goals and 13 assists this season
Salah holding up the Premier League golden boot award and Premier league playmaker award after his 23 goals and 13 assists this season Imago

Market Value - €100 million

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Pulse Sports reviews the most valuable combined XI for the Champions league finals between Liverpool and Real Madrid

    Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Most Valuable XI

  • Jose Mourinho's AS Roma take down Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final

    'The Special One' - Reactions as Jose Mourinho's AS Roma defeat Feyenoord to win the 2022 Europa Conference League final

  • Wilfred Ndidi celebrate three year wedding anniversary with Dinma Fortune

    Wilfred Ndidi and wife Dinma Fortune celebrate 3 year wedding anniversary [Photos]

Recommended articles

Shehu Abdullahi celebrates 2022 Cypriot Cup title with Omonia [Photos]

Shehu Abdullahi celebrates 2022 Cypriot Cup title with Omonia [Photos]

Top 5 UEFA Champions League finals in history

Top 5 UEFA Champions League finals in history

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Most Valuable XI

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Most Valuable XI

Rudiger's strange block and other funny moments from the 2021/2022 European Season

Rudiger's strange block and other funny moments from the 2021/2022 European Season

Udoka's Celtics 1 win away from NBA Finals after 93-80 win against Heat in Game 5

Udoka's Celtics 1 win away from NBA Finals after 93-80 win against Heat in Game 5

Asisat Oshoala on target as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid to reach Copa de la Reina final [Video]

Asisat Oshoala on target as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid to reach Copa de la Reina final [Video]

Trending

Super Eagles stars Ndidi, Simon, Osimhen celebrate end of the season [Photos]

Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Ndidi, Balogun celebrate end of the season
WAFU B U-20

Victorious Flying Eagles arrive Nigeria [Photos]

Flying Eagles arrive Nigeria after winning WAFU U-20 tournament

Super Eagles legend Okocha teams up with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in Abu Dhabi

Okocha teams up with Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in Abu Dhabi
SUPER EAGLES

'I wouldn't have survived' - Rangers fans hail Leon Balogun for providing water in Europa League final

Leon Balogun praised for providing Rangers fans water