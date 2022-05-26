Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Most Valuable XI

This year's finalists - Liverpool and Real Madrid have a history of success in club football.

Liverpool saw their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple dashed over the weekend after Manchester City's dramatic comeback win over Wolves ensured the Premier league trophy will remain at the Etihad going into the new season.

Jurgen Klopp's men have already won the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup - both against the same team of which they won ironically, in similar fashion.

A Champions league success on May 29, will no doubt cap off a wonderful season for the Merseyside Reds having finished just one point behind Premier League champions Manchester City in the just-concluded English premiership season.

Real Madrid on the other hand literally cruised to La liga success in what had been one of their easiest campaigns in a long time.

Carlo Ancelotti's side finished the league with an incredible 13 point gap off second-placed Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's team has also been one of the most incredible teams notably from the quarter finals of the Champions league this season, recording spectacular comebacks against the likes of PSG and Premier league champions Man City, eliminating the latter to book their place in the finals once again since 2018 - which they emerged as winners.

Liverpool and Real Madrid players boast of a combined market value of over €1.6 billion with the English side boasting a larger percentage of that figure at a squad value €900.50 million while the Spanish champions sit at €756.50 million as per Transfermrkt

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr are both level at the top of chain, with similar market values of €100 million.

However, Pulse Sports takes you through the combined list of the most valuable starting XI of both teams, with all positions of the pitch being considered.

GK Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid

Market Value - €65 million

LB Andrew Robertson - Liverpool

Market Value - €65 million

CB Virgil Van Dijk - Liverpool

Market Value - €55 million

CB Eder Militao - Real Madrid

Market Value - €60 million

RB Trent Alexander Arnold - Liverpool

Market Value - €80 million

MID Fede Valverede - Real Madrid

Market Value - €65 million

MID Fabinho - Liverpool

Market Value - €60 million

MID Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

Market Value - €55 million

LW Sadio Mané - Liverpool

Market Value - €80 million

RW Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid

Market Value - €100 million

ST Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

