This season's UEFA champions league final is set to take place at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Most Valuable XI
Pulse sports reviews the most valuable combined XI ahead of this year's champions league final clash
This year's finalists - Liverpool and Real Madrid have a history of success in club football.
Liverpool saw their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple dashed over the weekend after Manchester City's dramatic comeback win over Wolves ensured the Premier league trophy will remain at the Etihad going into the new season.
Jurgen Klopp's men have already won the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup - both against the same team of which they won ironically, in similar fashion.
A Champions league success on May 29, will no doubt cap off a wonderful season for the Merseyside Reds having finished just one point behind Premier League champions Manchester City in the just-concluded English premiership season.
Real Madrid on the other hand literally cruised to La liga success in what had been one of their easiest campaigns in a long time.
Carlo Ancelotti's side finished the league with an incredible 13 point gap off second-placed Barcelona.
Carlo Ancelotti's team has also been one of the most incredible teams notably from the quarter finals of the Champions league this season, recording spectacular comebacks against the likes of PSG and Premier league champions Man City, eliminating the latter to book their place in the finals once again since 2018 - which they emerged as winners.
Liverpool and Real Madrid players boast of a combined market value of over €1.6 billion with the English side boasting a larger percentage of that figure at a squad value €900.50 million while the Spanish champions sit at €756.50 million as per Transfermrkt
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jnr are both level at the top of chain, with similar market values of €100 million.
However, Pulse Sports takes you through the combined list of the most valuable starting XI of both teams, with all positions of the pitch being considered.
GK Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
Market Value - €65 million
LB Andrew Robertson - Liverpool
Market Value - €65 million
CB Virgil Van Dijk - Liverpool
Market Value - €55 million
CB Eder Militao - Real Madrid
Market Value - €60 million
RB Trent Alexander Arnold - Liverpool
Market Value - €80 million
MID Fede Valverede - Real Madrid
Market Value - €65 million
MID Fabinho - Liverpool
Market Value - €60 million
MID Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid
Market Value - €55 million
LW Sadio Mané - Liverpool
Market Value - €80 million
RW Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid
Market Value - €100 million
ST Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Market Value - €100 million
