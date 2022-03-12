Liverpool recorded a 2-0 victory away against Brighton and Hove Albion in a Premier League fixture played on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]
Liverpool fans believe Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez should have received a red card even though Diaz scored.
Luis Diaz converted a long ball through to him by Joel Matip to put Liverpool in front as early as the 19th minute.
Mohamed Salah converted a penalty in the 61st minute for Liverpool's second and seal the win.
Victory takes Liverpool to just three points behind leaders Manchester City.
Reactions to Diaz
Liverpool cruised to victory but fans of the club were not satisfied with the action which led to their opening goal.
Trying to latch on to a pass by Matip, new signing Luis Diaz collided with the Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.
Even though Diaz was able to guide the ball past the on-rushing goalkeeper Liverpool fans believe there was a contact which was risky.
The Liverpool fans wanted an intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as Diaz was lying on the ground hoping Sanchez received a red card after the check.
See reactions below
More from category
-
Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]
-
'You can start crying' - Adekunle Gold's trolls haters in 'Epic' fashion ahead of Manchester United vs Spurs clash
-
"Lollipop man" and 4 other race slangs Nigerians should know