Liverpool fans praise Luis Diaz for risking his life to score 1st goal against Brighton [Video]

Luis Diaz converted a long ball through to him by Joel Matip to put Liverpool in front as early as the 19th minute.

Mohamed Salah converted a penalty in the 61st minute for Liverpool's second and seal the win.

Victory takes Liverpool to just three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Reactions to Diaz

Liverpool cruised to victory but fans of the club were not satisfied with the action which led to their opening goal.

Trying to latch on to a pass by Matip, new signing Luis Diaz collided with the Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez.

Even though Diaz was able to guide the ball past the on-rushing goalkeeper Liverpool fans believe there was a contact which was risky.

The Liverpool fans wanted an intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) as Diaz was lying on the ground hoping Sanchez received a red card after the check.

