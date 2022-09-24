Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-1 in Legends Of The North charity match

Back in May, Liverpool legends recorded a 3-1 victory against Manchester United in the first leg played at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils recruited some fresh faces such as former captain Roy Keane for the second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United Legends of the North

Just seven minutes into the game, Manchester United went in front when Dimitar Berbatov produced a sublime finish from a ball through to him by captain Michael Carrick.

That would be the only goal of the first half as Manchester United held on to their advantage going to the break.

Liverpool playing in the home jersey started the second period on the front foot and would be rewarded with an equalizer.

In the 47th minute, Mark Gonzalez converted a ball through to him by Robbie Keane.

Sinama-Pongolle put Liverpool in front in the 82nd minute reacting quickest with a left foot finish.

Liverpool would hold on to claim victory in the second leg over their fierce rivals.

A statement by Manchester United explained the use of the money raised from the Legends Of The North charity match.

The statement said, "Proceeds from both games will go towards supporting communities across the North West.

"Our game in May raised over £1.3m, helping to make a difference in the lives of young people involved in our projects."

Following the result, star players such as Xabi Alonso, Berbatov, and Keane rose to the top of the trends.