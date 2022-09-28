VIDEO: Super-sub Lionel Messi scores 2 goals as Argentina beat Jamaica

Messi scored two goals as Argentina defeated Honduras to start their preparation during this window of the international break.

He was however relegated to the bench for the friendly against Jamaica with Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni opting to start Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

Argentina 3-0 Jamaica

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez provided the first goal for Alvarez in the 13th minute as Argentina went to the halftime break a goal up.

In the 56th minute, Messi was introduced for Martinez and would have a huge impact on the game.

Giovani Lo Celso provided Messi his first of the game in the 87th minute as Argentina went two goals up.

Messi whipped in a delicious free kick in the 90th minute to seal the victory with Argentina's third goal.

It is now back-to-back games for Messi with two goals as Argentina continues their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar now without defeat in their last 35 games.

Reactions to Messi

Messi now has 90 goals with Argentina and after the game, Alvarez and coach Scaloni were full of praise for the maestro.

Alvarez said, "There is still a while for the World Cup. The coach has to choose the 26 and I will continue working to be available. I am very excited and I always try to give my best.

"There are no words to describe Messi. Playing five minutes or the whole match is always magnificent."

Scaloni also added explained bringing Messi off the bench, he added, "I think we managed to make Messi and his teammates feel comfortable on the pitch."

"A #Messi you have to enjoy it. Regardless of the country, everyone does it. I'm their coach but I'd pay a ticket to see it".