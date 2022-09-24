Lionel Messi preaches calm as Argentina 4 games away from world record

Lionel Messi scores 2 as Argentina beat Honduras, 4 games away from the world record and World Cup glory.

Lionel Messi was the star of the show as Argentina recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras in an international friendly played in the early hours of Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez put Argentina in front when he converted a ball through to him by Sevilla star Papu Gomez in the 16th minute.'

In the 45th minute, Messi converted a penalty for Argentina's second as they went to the halftime break with a two-goal cushion.

Messi latched on to a misplaced ball and chipped the Honduras goalkeeper from a long distance to score the third for Argentina.

Argentina recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory against Honduras
The victory against Honduras means that Argentina are now 34 games unbeaten going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi and his teammates can help Argentina break Italy's 37-game unbeaten world record on the international stage if they avoid defeat in their next four games.

Argentina face Jamaica next then world cup group games against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland.

Speaking on Argentina's chance at the world cup, Messi preached Calmness with the hope that he can make amends for the defeat to Germany in the final of the 2014 edition.

He said, “We are with same anxiety and enthusiasm as the people. We have to go calmly, the World Cup is special.

Argentina are now 34 games unbeaten going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
"We’re trying to keep growing with each game, there’s little rest time, I hope we all will arrive very well.

"We are enjoying every moment we are together, seriously preparing ourselves when we have to work.”

After a 3-0 victory against Honduras in Miami, Argentina return to the pitch to take on Jamaica in their next international friendly fixture on Wednesday, September 28 ahead f the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

