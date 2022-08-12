BREAKING - Lionel Messi missing from 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees

Tosin Abayomi
Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has not been included in the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

France Football, organizers of the award on Friday, August 12, 2022 released the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award.

Messi defeated Robert Lewandowski to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or Award.

Messi claimed the award after leading Barcelona to the Copa Del Rey and Argentina to the Copa America title in 2021.

