'I love you' - Lionel Messi GUSHES over his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on her birthday [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
Argentine football maestro Lionel Messi has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Messi took to his official Instagram account to post pictures of him and Antonella together.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Happy birthday my life!! Have a beautiful day . I love you."

The photos posted by Messi have since gone viral. Messi is known to be a conservative catholic posted pictures kissing his wife on social media.

The post also went viral because of the message posted by Messi to go with the pictures. In the message, Messi refers to Antonella as his 'LIFE' not his wife.

The post my Messi also shows the couple with their three boys Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Both now 34-years-old, Messi and Antonella were lovers since their teenage years and after two children together got married in 2017.

Messi is expected to be in action for Paris Saint-Germain as they aim to bounce back from defeat to Nantes last weekend when they take on Saint-Etienne in a French Ligue 1 fixture scheduled to place on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

