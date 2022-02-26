'I love you' - Lionel Messi GUSHES over his wife Antonela Roccuzzo on her birthday [Photos]

Messi took to his official Instagram account to post pictures of him and Antonella together.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Happy birthday my life!! Have a beautiful day . I love you."

The photos posted by Messi have since gone viral. Messi is known to be a conservative catholic posted pictures kissing his wife on social media.

The post also went viral because of the message posted by Messi to go with the pictures. In the message, Messi refers to Antonella as his 'LIFE' not his wife.

The post my Messi also shows the couple with their three boys Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Both now 34-years-old, Messi and Antonella were lovers since their teenage years and after two children together got married in 2017.