Lewandowski, Gavi, and Putellas win as Barcelona celebrate 3 awards at 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Barcelona won the most awards at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony held in Paris, France on Monday, October 17, 2022.
The bitter taste of losing to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season was wiped off as Barcelona scooped awards at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony
Gavi wins Kopa Trophy
Barcelona youngster Pablo Gavira won the 2022 Kopa Trophy. The 18-year-old replaces his teammate Pedri as the new best player under the age of 21.
Gavi earned a promotion to the Barcelona first team under Ronald Koeman last season and has since been a regular under new head coach Xavi Hernandez.
Speaking after his victory Gavi said, "It is a great honor to receive this award. I thank my family and everyone who contributed to my career.
"I want to thank Barça, and all my teammates and coaches. I am very grateful, Visça Barça!"
Gavi beat Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala to win the Kopa Trophy.
Ballon d'Or Féminin
Barcelona star Alexia Putellas was once again crowned Ballon d'Or Féminin award winner.
Putellas beat Arsenal star Beth Mead and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr to win the award back-to-back.
The 28-year-old Putellas played a key role as Barcelona won the league in Spain and advanced to the Women's Champions League final.
Upon winning the award Putellas said, "I am very happy to be back here. Without my teammates I would not be here, I appreciate what they do."
"I want to thank the coaching staff. I thank the president and everyone in the Barcelona management. It's a great honor. I'm a Cule at heart."
Gerd Müller Trophy
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski won the Muller Trophy to recognize the top scorer in Europe.
Lewandowski won the award for his exploits leading Bayern Munch to the Bundesliga with 35 goals.
The 34-year-old was grateful for the award and expressed concern to retain the award next year citing Manchester City forward Erling Haaland as a threat.
He said, "I want to say thank you to my former Bayern Munich teammates, and also to my Barcelona teammates.
"I'm very happy to be here. I'm proud of the name of this award. Gerd meant something special to me."
.Barcelona now turn their attention to their next Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich which will have a huge impact if they will qualify for the knockouts stages,