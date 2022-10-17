Lewandowski, Gavi, and Putellas win as Barcelona celebrate 3 awards at 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

After El-Clasico defeat, Barcelona gets revenge on Real Madrid with 3 awards at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lewandowski, Gavi, and Putellas win as Barcelona celebrate 3 awards at 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony
Lewandowski, Gavi, and Putellas win as Barcelona celebrate 3 awards at 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Barcelona won the most awards at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony held in Paris, France on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Read Also

The bitter taste of losing to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season was wiped off as Barcelona scooped awards at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Barcelona youngster Pablo Gavira won the 2022 Kopa Trophy. The 18-year-old replaces his teammate Pedri as the new best player under the age of 21.

Gavi earned a promotion to the Barcelona first team under Ronald Koeman last season
Gavi earned a promotion to the Barcelona first team under Ronald Koeman last season Pulse Nigeria

Gavi earned a promotion to the Barcelona first team under Ronald Koeman last season and has since been a regular under new head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Speaking after his victory Gavi said, "It is a great honor to receive this award. I thank my family and everyone who contributed to my career.

"I want to thank Barça, ​​and all my teammates and coaches. I am very grateful, Visça Barça!"

Gavi beat Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Bayern Munich forward Jamal Musiala to win the Kopa Trophy.

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas was once again crowned Ballon d'Or Féminin award winner.

Putellas beat Arsenal star Beth Mead and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr to win the award back-to-back.

Alexia Putellas was once again crowned Ballon d'Or Féminin award winner.
Alexia Putellas was once again crowned Ballon d'Or Féminin award winner. Pulse Nigeria

The 28-year-old Putellas played a key role as Barcelona won the league in Spain and advanced to the Women's Champions League final.

Upon winning the award Putellas said, "I am very happy to be back here. Without my teammates I would not be here, I appreciate what they do."

"I want to thank the coaching staff. I thank the president and everyone in the Barcelona management. It's a great honor. I'm a Cule at heart."

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski won the Muller Trophy to recognize the top scorer in Europe.

Lewandowski won the award for his exploits leading Bayern Munch to the Bundesliga with 35 goals.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski won the Muller Trophy
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski won the Muller Trophy Pulse Nigeria

The 34-year-old was grateful for the award and expressed concern to retain the award next year citing Manchester City forward Erling Haaland as a threat.

He said, "I want to say thank you to my former Bayern Munich teammates, and also to my Barcelona teammates.

"I'm very happy to be here. I'm proud of the name of this award. Gerd meant something special to me."

.Barcelona now turn their attention to their next Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich which will have a huge impact if they will qualify for the knockouts stages,

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Lewandowski, Gavi, and Putellas win as Barcelona celebrate 3 awards at 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lewandowski, Gavi, and Putellas win as Barcelona celebrate 3 awards at 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala shows off style, finishes 16th at 2022 Ballon d'Or [Photos]

Ademola Lookman reveals the secret to his 3-game goal-scoring streak

Ademola Lookman reveals the secret to his 3-game goal-scoring streak

Osimhen €100m transfer: '3 factors that must be met' - Agent

Osimhen €100m transfer: '3 factors that must be met' - Agent

“I had lost my brother shortly before the fight - Sodiq Yusuff speaks on the trauma surrounding his UFC debut

“I had lost my brother shortly before the fight” - Sodiq Yusuff speaks on the trauma surrounding his UFC debut

Trending

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Francis Uzoho stops Ronaldo in Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia
UEL

'If na Ghana, Uzoho go open him paynt' - Nigerians lament as goalkeeper stops Ronaldo in Man Utd’s win

Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award

Former world champion Anthony Joshua bags BOA Award