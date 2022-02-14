Lewandowski, Aubameyang, Beckham celebrate Valentine's Day [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Some football stars took to social media to celebrate the season of love.

Football stars such as David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski, Wayne Rooney, and Pierre Emerick Aubamenyang have all taken to social media to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day is regarded worldwide as a celebration of love and football stars were not left off.

A statement on Aubameyang's official Instagram handle said, "Happy Valentine’s Day." His partner Behague responded with a post that said, "Joyeuse St Valentin."

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his wife.

He said, "It’s a beautiful day to be with such a beautiful woman! My love @annalewandowskahpba you are my life and my motivation, you are my support and my strength. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️

His wife responded, “If you have the ability to love, love yourself first.” (Henry Charles Bukowski)

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney celebrated the special day with a statement that said, "Happy Valentines Day @coleen_rooney.

His wife said, "Happy Valentines Day to my gang. Love you all so much xxx."

Another former Manchester United great David Beckham posted a throwback photo to celebrate the occasion with a message that said, "Happy valentines to my girls ❤️❤️ 2 beautiful & strong women . BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine 😂 love you @victoriabeckham."

His wife responded, "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later ❤️ taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."

