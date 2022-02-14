Lewandowski, Aubameyang, Beckham celebrate Valentine's Day [Photos]

Valentine's Day is regarded worldwide as a celebration of love and football stars were not left off.

A statement on Aubameyang's official Instagram handle said, "Happy Valentine’s Day." His partner Behague responded with a post that said, "Joyeuse St Valentin."

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his wife.

He said, "It’s a beautiful day to be with such a beautiful woman! My love @annalewandowskahpba you are my life and my motivation, you are my support and my strength. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️

His wife responded, “If you have the ability to love, love yourself first.” (Henry Charles Bukowski)

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney celebrated the special day with a statement that said, "Happy Valentines Day @coleen_rooney.

His wife said, "Happy Valentines Day to my gang. Love you all so much xxx."

Another former Manchester United great David Beckham posted a throwback photo to celebrate the occasion with a message that said, "Happy valentines to my girls ❤️❤️ 2 beautiful & strong women . BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine 😂 love you @victoriabeckham."