Football stars such as David Beckham, Robert Lewandowski, Wayne Rooney, and Pierre Emerick Aubamenyang have all taken to social media to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Lewandowski, Aubameyang, Beckham celebrate Valentine's Day [Photos]
Some football stars took to social media to celebrate the season of love.
Valentine's Day is regarded worldwide as a celebration of love and football stars were not left off.
A statement on Aubameyang's official Instagram handle said, "Happy Valentine’s Day." His partner Behague responded with a post that said, "Joyeuse St Valentin."
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his wife.
He said, "It’s a beautiful day to be with such a beautiful woman! My love @annalewandowskahpba you are my life and my motivation, you are my support and my strength. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️
His wife responded, “If you have the ability to love, love yourself first.” (Henry Charles Bukowski)
Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney celebrated the special day with a statement that said, "Happy Valentines Day @coleen_rooney.
His wife said, "Happy Valentines Day to my gang. Love you all so much xxx."
Another former Manchester United great David Beckham posted a throwback photo to celebrate the occasion with a message that said, "Happy valentines to my girls ❤️❤️ 2 beautiful & strong women . BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine 😂 love you @victoriabeckham."
His wife responded, "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later ❤️ taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham."