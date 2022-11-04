Bae Goals: Leon Balogun's girlfriend gifts him with 'spooky' mask for Halloween

However, the 34-year-old center-back is actually in a relationship and was recently gifted for Halloween by his girlfriend Mayara Zamboni

Taking to her Instagram story, Mayara posted a photo of a Deluxe Plague Doctor Mask which she ordered for her beau as well as a photo of Balogun himself rocking his Halloween gift.

Mayara posted the photo on her Instagram story on Thursday, with a caption that read: "Bro, your Halloween Costume has arrived".

Who is Leon Balogun's girlfriend?

As mentioned earlier, Balogun loves to keep his relationship life private as not much details is currently known about his relationship.

The Super Eagles star is currently in a relationship with a beautiful 28-year-old Brazilian model known as Mayara Zamboni.

Mayara currently models for a host of agencies as seen on her official Instagram page and that has over 10,500 followers.

She often flaunts pictures of herself modelling for a host of brands in gorgeous outfits from time to time.

At the time of writing, little is known is known about when the pair started their relationship or how long they’ve been together but one thing is for sure - their love seems to be growing stronger.

Leon Balogun form and goals 2022

Born Berlin, West Germany, Balogun was born to a Nigerian-Yoruba father and a German mother. He was raised Roman Catholic and sent to Catholic school from a young age, but he resented his strict upbringing and became an atheist in his formative years.

However, during the hardships of early footballing career Balogun started believing in God again and is now a devout Christian.

Balogun speaks fluent English and German, but does not speak Yoruba, the language of his father as his parents tried to assimilate him into German culture.

Balogun was called up by Nigeria in March 2014 for a friendly against Mexico as a replacement for Joseph Yobo and has since been a regular for the Super Eagles team.

He currently plays for EFL club Queens Park Rangers having joined them on a free transfer in the summer, and has already made 10 appearances in the division this season.