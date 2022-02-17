PREMIER LEAGUE

Leicester City to honour late club Chairman with statue

Niyi Iyanda
Leicester City will unveil a statue in tribute to Legendary chairman Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in April.

Leicester City have announced plans to unveil a statue dedicated to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City have announced that a statue of Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha will be unveiled at King Power Stadium this April, as the Club and the city honour the legendary Leicester City Chairman.

Srivaddhanaprabha oversaw Leicester's Premier League title win in 2016 and forged close bonds with Leicester’s communities through his famed generosity.

Sadly, Khun Vichai was among the five people who lost their lives lost in a helicopter accident at the King Power Stadium in 2018.

Under his leadership, the Foxes shocked the world in 2016 becoming Premier League champions in one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.

Leicester City's Premier League trophy parade
Leicester City's Premier League trophy parade

The memory of Vichai and the other four victims is preserved in the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden, built on the crash site in King Power Stadium’s southeast corner.

The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden opened at King Power Stadium a year after the Club's Chairman passed away.
The Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden opened at King Power Stadium a year after the Club's Chairman passed away.

Further information on the statue and its unveiling ceremony will be released in the coming weeks.

