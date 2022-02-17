Leicester City to honour late club Chairman with statue

Srivaddhanaprabha oversaw Leicester's Premier League title win in 2016 and forged close bonds with Leicester’s communities through his famed generosity.

Sadly, Khun Vichai was among the five people who lost their lives lost in a helicopter accident at the King Power Stadium in 2018.

Under his leadership, the Foxes shocked the world in 2016 becoming Premier League champions in one of the greatest sporting achievements of all time.

The memory of Vichai and the other four victims is preserved in the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Garden, built on the crash site in King Power Stadium’s southeast corner.

