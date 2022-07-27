Instagram model threatens to expose LeBron James over DM claims

However, her claims didn't initially turn out as she might have expected with fans of the LA Lakers star pouring cold water on the rumours and defending the basketballer on social media.

The Instagram model only known as @justghazal_ on Instagram attempted to expose LeBron for not sliding into her direct messages on Instagram, but rather for merely viewing her Instagram stories.

She posted: "Everyday a new rapper/ creeping...still a no from me."

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

She quickly made her account private and limited comments after receiving heavy backlash from fans of the NBA star.

LeBron's fans know him to be a family man who wouldn't jeopardize his marriage over a Kim Kardashian look-alike who has nothing to do with him.

However, she eventually made her account public once more due to all the attention she's been getting on social media.

In order to double down on her accusations, @justghazal_ decided to post a story of one of the comments she found the most amusing from the host of backlash from fans.

Instagram/@justghazal_

She responded to it with a fresh threat to LeBron James, who could find himself in a serious scandal should these accusations be proven true.

The comment seemed to imply that LeBron James was probably simply lurking in her stories while looking to buy new clothing for his wife, Savannah James.

The comment read: "Damn girl now wat if Lebron was checking out ya story cause he wanted to buy some clothes from you for his wife...u acting like he slid in yo DM asking to take u on vacation." To which she responded: "Out of all the comments. This is the one. Lol. Ya'll losin our minds over a story... imagine I hit u with the DMs. Fyi happily taken."

Instagram/@justghazal_IG stories

@justghezzal_ then screenshotted and then replied with a post on her Ig story that read:

'P.S. Out of all the comments. This is the one. Lol (Anytime honey).

Y'all losing your minds over a story.. Imagine if i hit you with the DMs.'

Instagram/@justghazal_

The model then went on to add just below the post to the right another comment that read: 'Fyi happily taken' - seeming to hint on her relationship status.

, @justghazal_ is understood to own a clothing brand called KOLI that is based in Los Angeles.