LeBron James and Kevin Durant named captains for 2022 All-Star Game

LeBron James ties Michael Jordan for the most times leading the All-Star vote overall.

The starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game were announced in the early hours of Friday, January 28, 2022.

The starters were selected by three voting groups that comprise current NBA players, fans worldwide, and a media panel with percentages varying.

The players voted for were ranked based on conference and position.

The two positions voted on were guard and frontcourt and results averaged to determine the starters.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were selected as captains.

LeBron in his 19th year will captain the western conference while Durant in his 15th year will captain the Eastern Conference.

The other starters in the western conference includes the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins for the frontcourt.

Memphis Grizzlies youngster Ja Morant and Warriors veteran Steph Curry occupy the west guard spots.

The other starters in the east are reigning NBA finals MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trae Young of the Atalanta Hawks and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls occupy the ear guard spots.

The other seven All-Stars from each conference will be announced on Thursday, February 3, while the All-Star Draft is scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022.

