Moffi caged as Le Bris rewards uncle with late winner for 10-man Lorient

Izuchukwu Akawor
It was a family affair in France after Terem Moffi and Lorient were fired to a dramatic late win in Ligue 1 by birthday boy Le Bris.

It was a good day at the office for Moffi's Lorient.
It was a good day at the office for Moffi's Lorient.

24 hours after he celebrated his 20th birthday, Theo Le Bris stole the show at Le Monstoir after FC Lorient left it late to see off LOSC Lille.

Le Bris was the hero after coming off the bench to fire in the winner as 10-man Lorient defeated their visitors Lille 2-1.

Nigerian international Terem Moffi was caged and stopped from adding to his tally this season despite being on the pitch for 86 minutes.

Moffi featured for the ninth time this season in the Ligue 1 but was limited to just two shots, one of which he managed to get on target.

Moffi (right) of Lorient
Moffi (right) of Lorient AFP

He was subbed off just moments before the host Lorient found the winner through birthday boy, Le Bris.

Lorient continues to impress in the Ligue this season after another incredible performance moved them to third.

The surprise of the season so far had youngster Le Bris to thank after he came on to fire the all-important winner three minutes from time.

Le Bris, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Saturday, was subbed on by his uncle, Regis Le Bris and it proved to be an inspired change.

The visitors, Lille dominated the encounter but found themselves behind early on no thanks to an own goal from Bafode Diakite.

Lorient has won 7 of 9 matches this season in Ligue 1.
Lorient has won 7 of 9 matches this season in Ligue 1. Pulse Nigeria

However, the away side got a lifeline when Lorient was reduced to 10 men after Dango Outtara was sent off for two bookable offences.

Lille took advantage of the numerical superiority to pull level 18 minutes later following a wonderfully put-together team goal finished by Jonathan David.

Just when it looked like teams will share the spoils, there would be late drama as Le Bris netted a solo effort to give Lorient all three points.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

