UNL

When a picture tells a thousand words! It's heartbreak for Ronaldo's Portugal

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

It was a heartbreaking end for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in the Nations League. All they needed was a draw.

Ronaldo was left dejected
Ronaldo was left dejected

The Manchester United star and his Portuguese teammates were served a late heartbreak in Braga as their Nations League dreams went up in flames.

Recommended articles

Alvaro Morata was the hero of the night following a dramatic late win for Spain to book a place in the Nations League last four.

Ronaldo was left dejected and shocked.
Ronaldo was left dejected and shocked. Pulse Nigeria

Morata headed in a late goal to give Spain a narrow 1-0 win away in Braga which was enough to see them finish top of Group 3.

Both teams went into the final game needing to avoid defeat. Portugal needed a point while Spain had to win.

The home side dominated proceedings but couldn't find the breakthrough before Luis Enrique weaved his magic as one of his substitutes combined with Morata late on to give La Roja a dramatic win.

A dramatic win for Spain means they will be in the Nations League final next summer after finishing top of the group.

The La Roja will join three other nations in Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in what will be a blockbuster final.

Party time in Spain
Party time in Spain Pulse Nigeria

For Ronaldo and Portugal, a heartbreaking end to the journey. They Portuguese were close but couldn't do it when it mattered most, and in front of their fans.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Uzoho’s tomfoolery, a clingy pitch invader and other talking points from the Super Eagles' defeat to Algeria

Uzoho’s tomfoolery, a clingy pitch invader and other talking points from the Super Eagles' defeat to Algeria

Former Rangers star blasts Super Eagles goalkeepers for their errors

Former Rangers star blasts Super Eagles goalkeepers for their errors

When a picture tells a thousand words! It's heartbreak for Ronaldo's Portugal

When a picture tells a thousand words! It's heartbreak for Ronaldo's Portugal

Algeria 2 - Nigeria 1: Super Eagles Player Ratings

Algeria 2 - Nigeria 1: Super Eagles Player Ratings

'Team B U no win, Na Team A u wan win?' - Mixed Reactions trail Super Eagles loss to Algeria in friendly

'Team B U no win, Na Team A u wan win?' - Mixed Reactions trail Super Eagles loss to Algeria in friendly

Super Eagles goalkeeping department in life support as Algeria beat Nigeria

Super Eagles goalkeeping department in life support as Algeria beat Nigeria

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Could Beyonce be more popular than football's biggest stars?

'Who is Beyonce?' -Football fans on social media slam Twitter user after claiming that the popstar is famous than most footballers

Portugal celebrates with Ronaldo (inset).
UNL

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare