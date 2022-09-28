When a picture tells a thousand words! It's heartbreak for Ronaldo's Portugal

Alvaro Morata was the hero of the night following a dramatic late win for Spain to book a place in the Nations League last four.

Morata headed in a late goal to give Spain a narrow 1-0 win away in Braga which was enough to see them finish top of Group 3.

Both teams went into the final game needing to avoid defeat. Portugal needed a point while Spain had to win.

The home side dominated proceedings but couldn't find the breakthrough before Luis Enrique weaved his magic as one of his substitutes combined with Morata late on to give La Roja a dramatic win.

Spain top Group A 2, Joins three others in next year's final

A dramatic win for Spain means they will be in the Nations League final next summer after finishing top of the group.

The La Roja will join three other nations in Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in what will be a blockbuster final.

