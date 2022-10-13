PREMIER LEAGUE

Lampard confirms new contract talks with Iwobi, praises the Super Eagles star again

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

The Toffees are set to reward the Super Eagles playmaker for his impressive performances for the club.

Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League
Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League

Premier League club Everton has opened talks for a new deal with their Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi.

Read Also

The club wants to reward the Super Eagles star for his impressive performances this season.

Alex Iwobi celebrate with Everton teammates after assisting Neal Maupay’s goal against West Ham
Alex Iwobi celebrate with Everton teammates after assisting Neal Maupay’s goal against West Ham AFP

According to manager Frank Lampard, the Toffees have already started talking to Iwobi's representatives.

"I know that Kevin Thelwell is speaking with Alex's people on that front so we'll see how that one develops," Lampard said according to England-based journalist, Richard Buxton.

The 26-year-old has had a brilliant time since the arrival of Frank Lampard at Goodison Park in January.

Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after Everton's 3-0 friendly win against Dynamo Kyiv
Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after Everton's 3-0 friendly win against Dynamo Kyiv Imago

Before he became manager at the club, Iwobi struggled to justify the huge money the Toffees paid to lure him away from Arsenal.

However, following the arrival of Lampard, the Nigerian international has looked rejuvenated and is enjoying his football again.

Alex Iwobi was not used by Lampard in Everton's loss to Tottenham Hotspur
Alex Iwobi was not used by Lampard in Everton's loss to Tottenham Hotspur Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi has been one of the standout performers so far this season despite playing in an unfamiliar central midfield role this campaign.

But according to his manager, Lampard, he has always believed the Super Eagles star, who he describes as one of the best midfielders in the league, could always be dangerous in a central role and wants to see more.

"He’s one of the best midfield players in the league in my opinion, in terms of being a six [or] eight," Lampard said in his pre-match press conference for the game against Tottenham.

Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League
Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League Premier League

"His development's been brilliant. I think there was a perception of Alex before I came in. I felt & always saw he could be dangerous in the middle of the pitch... the rest is him. I just want more from him because of what he's got attribute-wise," he added.

Iwobi has been involved in four goals this season for Everton in nine appearances and on Sunday, opened his account for the season with a stunning effort against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Lampard confirms new contract talks with Iwobi, praises the Super Eagles star again

Lampard confirms new contract talks with Iwobi, praises the Super Eagles star again

Why Arsenal refused to call Gabriel Jesus for the crucial UEL trip to Bodo

Why Arsenal refused to call Gabriel Jesus for the crucial UEL trip to Bodo

'People are free to discuss what they want' - Arteta replies Aubameyang

'People are free to discuss what they want' - Arteta replies Aubameyang

'Don't compare Calvin Bassey and Lisandro Martinez' - Ex-Chelsea defender warns fans

'Don't compare Calvin Bassey and Lisandro Martinez' - Ex-Chelsea defender warns fans

Give Calvin Bassey popcorn, he is always watching football - Boulahrouz attacks Super Eagles star

Give Calvin Bassey popcorn, he is always watching football - Boulahrouz attacks Super Eagles star

'Osimhen is always offside' - Spalletti knocks Super Eagles striker

'Osimhen is always offside' - Spalletti knocks Super Eagles striker

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss chance against South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Yakubu Aiyegbeni vows not to apologize to Nigerians for miss against South Korea

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon

Former England international midfielder Ashley Young.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why former Manchester United defender Ashley Young is trending