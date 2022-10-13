Lampard confirms new contract talks with Iwobi, praises the Super Eagles star again

The club wants to reward the Super Eagles star for his impressive performances this season.

AFP

According to manager Frank Lampard, the Toffees have already started talking to Iwobi's representatives.

"I know that Kevin Thelwell is speaking with Alex's people on that front so we'll see how that one develops," Lampard said according to England-based journalist, Richard Buxton.

Lampard praises Iwobi and demands more from him

The 26-year-old has had a brilliant time since the arrival of Frank Lampard at Goodison Park in January.

Imago

Before he became manager at the club, Iwobi struggled to justify the huge money the Toffees paid to lure him away from Arsenal.

However, following the arrival of Lampard, the Nigerian international has looked rejuvenated and is enjoying his football again.

Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi has been one of the standout performers so far this season despite playing in an unfamiliar central midfield role this campaign.

But according to his manager, Lampard, he has always believed the Super Eagles star, who he describes as one of the best midfielders in the league, could always be dangerous in a central role and wants to see more.

"He’s one of the best midfield players in the league in my opinion, in terms of being a six [or] eight," Lampard said in his pre-match press conference for the game against Tottenham.

Premier League

"His development's been brilliant. I think there was a perception of Alex before I came in. I felt & always saw he could be dangerous in the middle of the pitch... the rest is him. I just want more from him because of what he's got attribute-wise," he added.