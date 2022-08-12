'He’s gaining so much respect' - Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton

The 26-year-old Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes as Everton suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Despite starting the season with a loss in front of their home fans, Iwobi was praised for his performance against Chelsea.

Lampard also has good things to say about the Nigerian who was deployed in a deeper midfield role.

Lampard on Iwobi

According to Lampard, Iwobi impressed in a central-midfield and has been a true professional since he joined the team as manager.

Ahead of their next Premier League fixture, Lampard heaped praise on Iwobi encouraging him to continue with his brilliant start to the season.

He said, “He’s gaining so much respect and backing…from the fans, particularly.

“The benefits of Alex were very clear early in my days of getting here. He’s versatile because of his qualities, and he’s also versatile because of his humility.

“Anything you ask of him, he does it, and he does it really well. He’s an intelligent footballer.

“When I considered moving him into central midfield, I asked him about the positions he’s played throughout his career. He literally named pretty much every position on the pitch! He’s done it all.

“He’s never said to me, ‘I need to settle into this position in the end’, which some modern players can.

“I think he’ll always be a player who can play at a high level in a number of roles.”