Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu scouts Super Eagles stars Ndidi and Iheanacho in Leicester City's loss to Arsenal [Photos]

Sanwo-Olu was present at the Emirates Stadium to monitor the progress of Ndidi and Iheanacho in the game against Arsenal.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was at the game between Arsenal and Leicester City


Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was present at the Emirates Stadium for the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Leicester City on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The governor witnessed as Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey helped the Gunners to a 2-0 home victory against the Foxes featuring Nigerian stars Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

The governor of Lagos State is known to be a huge supporter of the Super Eagles team.

He was part of the Federal government committee that travelled to Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earlier in the year.


Governor Sanwo-Olu was at the game between Arsenal and Leicester City

The governor has also supported the team when qualification games were hosted at the state owned Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere.

After the game between Arsenal and Leicester City, pictures surfaced of the governor at the Emirates Stadium.

The governor was spotted with popular Nigerian super agent Drew Uyi and former Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown edition contestant Ozoemena Chukwu.

