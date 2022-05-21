WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mbappe be like Naija babes' - Reactions to the PSG star's reported 'mega' renewal

David Ben
Apparently, Mbappe's reported 'mega-renewal' with PSG just gave some Nigerian men reasons to compare him with Naija babes while others, reasons to never give up on them

Nigerian reactions to Kylian Mbappe's reported new 'incredible' PSG deal
In an astonishing turn of events, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided his future, by choosing to remain at the Parc de Princes beyond the summer as per Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old French attacker was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid this summer, having previously stated his desire to seek a new challenge outside the Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappé will remain at PSG until 2025
Mbappe's current contract is due to expire on June 30, and he had been widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season to join the Spanish champions on a free transfer before his dramatic U-turn to remain with the Parisians.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco for €180m in 2017 and has been prolific for the Ligue 1 champions winning the French player of the season award thrice consecutively since 2020.

Mbappe reportedly called Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to inform him of his decision
Real Madrid had reportedly seen a €200m bid for Mbappe rejected last year by PSG, who looked prepared to lose him for free this summer.

However, PSG who were determined to keep their 23-year-old superstar, who has been in sensational form this season, now appear to have ultimately won that battle.

Mbappe's mother and agent confirmed on Saturday, May 21 2022 that agreements had been reached with both Real Madrid and PSG and a decision would be made before the end of the weekend.

However on Saturday, multiple publications in France, including L'Equipe and Le Parisien, had reported that the former Monaco striker will be staying put in an incredible turn-around of events.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed a new deal with the Ligue 1 Champions
The new 'mega' contract is set to keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2025, although, the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper.

PSG are understood to have offered Mbappe a 'mammoth' pay package worth £4 million-per-month - which is twice his current earnings.

The 'incredible' new contract will also making him the highest-earning footballer in the history of the sport.

Following news of Mbappe's 'rdiculous' new deal, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the very best ones below:

A twitter user drops a 'lirru' score update on the bidding war between the Ligue 1 and La liga champions
A twitter user drops a 'lirru' score update on the bidding war between the Ligue 1 and La liga champions
Popular twitter influencer aims a subtle dig at Real Madrid
Popular twitter influencer aims a subtle dig at Real Madrid
A Nigerian twitter user gives us a perfect illustration of the Mbappe transfer saga
A Nigerian twitter user gives us a perfect illustration of the Mbappe transfer saga
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema right now, couldn't be more apt?
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema right now, couldn't be more apt?
A solemn comrade taking a swipe at a Nigerian lady somewhere after she allegedly pulled an 'mbappe' on his guy
A solemn comrade taking a swipe at a Nigerian lady somewhere after she allegedly pulled an 'mbappe' on his guy
A twitter user just realizing that 'relationship' is not for the trenches, thanks to Mbappe
A twitter user just realizing that 'relationship' is not for the trenches, thanks to Mbappe
A Nigerian man gives up any hope of attempting to 'wow' or surprise his babe after that Mbappe deal
A Nigerian man gives up any hope of attempting to 'wow' or surprise his babe after that Mbappe deal
Twitter for Alpha males had their own say in an epic swipe at Real MADRID
Twitter for Alpha males had their own say in an epic swipe at Real MADRID
Another comrade tries to disguise, but deep down we know the truth
Another comrade tries to disguise, but deep down we know the truth
A pained Madridsta giving his unsolicited 2 kobo
A pained Madridsta giving his unsolicited 2 kobo
Nigerian women receiving stray bullet ear and dear
Nigerian women receiving stray bullet ear and dear
Another twitter user with a quick reality check
Another twitter user with a quick reality check
It all started when relationship Twitter decided to join in on the matter
It all started when relationship Twitter decided to join in on the matter
A few moments later, our fellow comrade thought he could capitalize after the ref had signalled to play on, but VAR had the final say
A few moments later, our fellow comrade thought he could capitalize after the ref had signalled to play on, but VAR had the final say
