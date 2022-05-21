'Mbappe be like Naija babes' - Reactions to the PSG star's reported 'mega' renewal

The 23-year-old French attacker was reportedly close to joining Real Madrid this summer, having previously stated his desire to seek a new challenge outside the Ligue 1.

Mbappe's current contract is due to expire on June 30, and he had been widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions at the end of the season to join the Spanish champions on a free transfer before his dramatic U-turn to remain with the Parisians.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco for €180m in 2017 and has been prolific for the Ligue 1 champions winning the French player of the season award thrice consecutively since 2020.

Real Madrid had reportedly seen a €200m bid for Mbappe rejected last year by PSG, who looked prepared to lose him for free this summer.

However, PSG who were determined to keep their 23-year-old superstar, who has been in sensational form this season, now appear to have ultimately won that battle.

Mbappe's mother and agent confirmed on Saturday, May 21 2022 that agreements had been reached with both Real Madrid and PSG and a decision would be made before the end of the weekend.

Mbappe Agrees PSG renewal

However on Saturday, multiple publications in France, including L'Equipe and Le Parisien, had reported that the former Monaco striker will be staying put in an incredible turn-around of events.

The new 'mega' contract is set to keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2025, although, the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper.

PSG are understood to have offered Mbappe a 'mammoth' pay package worth £4 million-per-month - which is twice his current earnings.

The 'incredible' new contract will also making him the highest-earning footballer in the history of the sport.

Social Media Reactions

Following news of Mbappe's 'rdiculous' new deal, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

Here are some of the very best ones below:

