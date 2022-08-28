African duo stars as Montpellier press Brest to submission in 7-goal thriller

Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri and Falaye Sacko were excellent for Montpellier at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Khazri scored one and assisted another goal while full-back, Sacko, helped himself to two lovely assists as Montpellier ran riot at Brest.

The victory halted a run of two consecutive defeats for Montpellier, sealing a second win of the season in the Ligue 1.

Elye Wahl steals the show in Le Ble

While Khazri and Sacko were brilliant on the day, it was Wahl who indeed stole the show for the visitors.

The French striker scored two goals and provided an assist to emerge edge Khazri and Sacko in the man of the match award.

The goals were the first of the season for the 19-year-old forward, who joins 31-year-old Khazri as on two goals this season in the Ligue 1.