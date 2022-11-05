Kelechi Iheanacho gives up after attempting to match Céline Dion's vocals

David Ben
The Leicester City star was recorded by his teammate Ndidi ahead of their match against Everton this weekend, in a rare moment of fun between the Super Eagles pair.

Wilfred Ndidi laughs off Kelechi Iheanacho's incredible attempt match Celine Dion's vocals
Wilfred Ndidi laughs off Kelechi Iheanacho's incredible attempt match Celine Dion's vocals

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho might be one of the most clutch attackers at Leicester City but even he knows that music is not for everyone.

The 25-year-old Foxes attacker was filmed by his teammate and fellow Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton.

Ndidi took to his official social media to post a video of Iheanacho signing along to one of RnB's greatest-ever duets ‘I am your angel’ by Celine Dion and R.Kelly.

The 1998 hit sold over 1,550,000 copies in the United States alone and was certified platinum by the RIAA, making it one of Celine Dion’s greatest songs of all time.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City in 2021
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho for Leicester City in 2021 Imago
Celine Dion
Celine Dion Pulse Live Uganda

In the video uploaded on Ndidi’s Instagram story, Iheanacho was deeply in-tuned with the song while singing the lyrics.

Ndidi posted the clip with a caption that read: "First, the raise of hand because of the lyrics but wait for it" accompanied by a laughing emoji.

However, it didn’t take long before the Nigerian international realized that not everyone can sing like Dion, as he attempted pitching like Celine Dion did at 3:48 seconds in the song.

Iheanacho’s reaction to even dare match Dion’s incredible vocals at that point made Ndidi burst into laughter as his teammate knew deep down, it’s never a stroll in the park singing Dion’s songs.

Iheanacho and Ndidi
Iheanacho and Ndidi Pulse Nigeria

The duo return to action for the Foxes on Saturday evening, November 5, 2022, where they come up against another Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi’s Everton.

Leicester have endured one of their worst starts to a Premier League season, having picked up just 11 points from 13 games leaving them 17th on the summit.

Ndidi has made eight appearances for the Foxes this season while Iheanacho has appeared 10 times registering a goal and assist for Brendan Rodgers' side.

The Super Eagles stars will be looking to help their side improve on their league position when they face the Toffees this weekend having narrowly lost to the defending champions Manchester City last weekend.

