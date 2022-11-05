Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho might be one of the most clutch attackers at Leicester City but even he knows that music is not for everyone.
Kelechi Iheanacho gives up after attempting to match Céline Dion's vocals
The Leicester City star was recorded by his teammate Ndidi ahead of their match against Everton this weekend, in a rare moment of fun between the Super Eagles pair.
Recommended articles
The 25-year-old Foxes attacker was filmed by his teammate and fellow Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton.
Ndidi took to his official social media to post a video of Iheanacho signing along to one of RnB's greatest-ever duets ‘I am your angel’ by Celine Dion and R.Kelly.
The 1998 hit sold over 1,550,000 copies in the United States alone and was certified platinum by the RIAA, making it one of Celine Dion’s greatest songs of all time.
In the video uploaded on Ndidi’s Instagram story, Iheanacho was deeply in-tuned with the song while singing the lyrics.
Ndidi posted the clip with a caption that read: "First, the raise of hand because of the lyrics but wait for it" accompanied by a laughing emoji.
However, it didn’t take long before the Nigerian international realized that not everyone can sing like Dion, as he attempted pitching like Celine Dion did at 3:48 seconds in the song.
Iheanacho’s reaction to even dare match Dion’s incredible vocals at that point made Ndidi burst into laughter as his teammate knew deep down, it’s never a stroll in the park singing Dion’s songs.
Iheanacho and Ndidi: Leicester goals and form 2022
The duo return to action for the Foxes on Saturday evening, November 5, 2022, where they come up against another Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi’s Everton.
Leicester have endured one of their worst starts to a Premier League season, having picked up just 11 points from 13 games leaving them 17th on the summit.
Ndidi has made eight appearances for the Foxes this season while Iheanacho has appeared 10 times registering a goal and assist for Brendan Rodgers' side.
The Super Eagles stars will be looking to help their side improve on their league position when they face the Toffees this weekend having narrowly lost to the defending champions Manchester City last weekend.
More from category
-
Kelechi Iheanacho gives up after attempting to match Céline Dion's vocals
-
Puma to postpone official launch of Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection
-
Burna Boy, Rema, Pheelz and BNXN feature in Spotify's all-time EA Sports FIFA Mix