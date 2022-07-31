Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Iheanacho plays as a forward, often in a two-man attack, and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the English Premier League.

After failing to hold down a starting spot at league champions Manchester City, Iheanacho moved to Leicester City where he has been integral to the club's constant push for European football.

Iheanacho has also shone on the international stage, helping Nigeria win the 2013 U17 World Cup as well as winning bronze at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile

Full name: Kelechi Promise Iheanacho

Birth date: October 3, 1996

Nationality: Nigerian

Place of birth: Owerri, Nigeria

Age: 25 years old (as of June 2022)

Current club: Leicester City

Height: 6ft 1in

Marital status: Single

Salary: £90,000 weekly

Net worth: £22.36m

Instagram: @kelechi72

Twitter: @67kelechi

How old is Kelechi Iheanacho?

Kelechi Iheanacho is 25 years old as of June 2022.

Kelechi Iheanacho Career

Kelechi Iheanacho started his career at the famous Taye Academy in Owerri where he shone and got a call-up to the U17 national team for the 2013 World Cup.

Only 16 at the time, Iheanacho shone at the World Cup, winning both the Golden Ball and the Silver Shoe at the tournament. His exploits at the World Cup earned him a transfer to Premier League giants Manchester City in October 2014 even before clocking 18.

Iheanacho spent two full senior seasons with Manchester City, finishing at the club's third-highest goalscorer with 14 goals and 5 assists despite starting only 11 matches.

Less game time came in the next season for Iheanacho which led to the Super Eagles star moving away to Leicester City on a five-year deal for a transfer fee of £25m.

At Leicester City, Iheanacho has carved a niche for himself, seeming to always find the net in important matches. He was hugely instrumental to the Foxes' 2021 FA Cup triumph and the 2021 Community-Led Shield trophy.

Kelechi Iheanacho Salary and Contract

'Seniorman Kelz' is one of the highest-earning Nigerian footballers, having signed mega deals at Manchester City and Leicester City in his career.

At the Etihad Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho's salary was £10,000 a week for the first two seasons before earning an increase to £ 50,000 a week in 2017.

A year later, Iheanacho moved to Leicester City and signed a deal worth £ 60,000 a week in salaries. Iheanacho got a £10,000 increase in 2019 and got another £20,000 increase in 2022.

At the moment, Kelechi Iheanacho's salary is £90,000 weekly.

What is Kelechi Iheanacho's Net Worth?

Kelechi Iheanacho's net worth is estimated to be about £22.36m. The Super Eagles star has made most of his fortune from his salary but he also has other sources of income.

The Leicester City striker is signed as a Nike athlete, expectedly making money from the giant sportswear company for his ambassadorial duties. Iheanacho is also a Multichoice Nigeria ambassador.

The 25-year-old is signed to ICM Stellar Sports Agency, who are also representatives of Jack Grealish, Eduardo Camavinga, Luke Shaw, and Ben Chilwell, amongst others.

Kelechi Iheanacho FIFA 22 & PES 22 Ratings

Kelechi Iheanacho Girlfriend

Kelechi Iheanacho's girlfriend is Amarachi Joy.

The Leicester City striker posted two pictures of his girlfriend on his Instagram page where he tagged her and referred to her as 'omalicha' (Igbo word for beauty) and 'Amarachukwu ❤️❤️' respectively.

Thus, we can say that Kelechi Iheanacho's relationship status is dating.

Kelechi Iheanacho House & Cars

Kelechi Iheanacho likes the good, has the money to make it happen, and does not fail to enjoy the good life.

Iheanacho reportedly has two houses with a mansion in the city of Manchester said to have cost him about $2.4m.

The Super Eagles star is also rumoured to be the owner of a $2.8m property in Lagos, Nigeria. Though, Iheanacho has never openly admitted to owning these houses.

However, the Leicester City star is not shy about flaunting his cars online. Kelechi Iheanacho's cars include a Range Rover, a Mercedes c300, and a BMW i8.

Iheanacho sometimes posts pictures of him and his cars on his Instagram page.

Kelechi Iheanacho Social Media

Kelechi Iheanacho is quite active on social media with Instagram and Twitter accounts that he posts on from time to time.

The Nigerian international mostly posts about his matches, achievements, training, vacation, career milestones, and some lifestyle pictures especially wishing people on their birthdays.

Kelechi Iheanacho's Twitter handle is @67kelechi