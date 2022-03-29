'God abeg come and help us' - Kelechi Iheanacho goes spiritual ahead of the Super Eagles battle against Ghana

The 25-year-old in a message on his official Twitter account stated that the Super Eagles will need God to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The message with his photo said, "Match day.God abeg come and help us to make our country proud. OLUOMACHUKWU ge’eme."

Iheanacho featured for 90 minutes as the Super Eagles of Nigeria played out a 0-0 draw away against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.

Pulse Nigeria

Iheanacho last scored for the Super Eagles when they defeated the Pharaoh's of Egypt in their opening group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon early this year.