Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has taken to social media to share his thoughts ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria game against the Black Stars of Ghana.
'God abeg come and help us' - Kelechi Iheanacho goes spiritual ahead of the Super Eagles battle against Ghana
Iheanacho calls on God to help the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeat Ghana.
The 25-year-old in a message on his official Twitter account stated that the Super Eagles will need God to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The message with his photo said, "Match day.God abeg come and help us to make our country proud. OLUOMACHUKWU ge’eme."
Iheanacho featured for 90 minutes as the Super Eagles of Nigeria played out a 0-0 draw away against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti.
Iheanacho last scored for the Super Eagles when they defeated the Pharaoh's of Egypt in their opening group game at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroon early this year.
Iheanacho is expected to lead the attack along with Napoli's Victor Osimhen when the Super Eagles face the Black Stars of Ghana at the 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29th, kick-off 6;00 PM Nigerian time.
