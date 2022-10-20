PREMIER LEAGUE

Kelechi Iheanacho continues cameo show as Leicester beat Leeds United

The Foxes are off the foot of the Premier League table after returning to winning ways.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho continued his role on the Leicester City bench on Thursday night.

Iheanacho was handed another cameo appearance as the Foxes returned to winning ways following a 2-0 win over Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

Despite hinting at a possible start for the 26-year-old before the game, Brendan Rodgers left Iheanacho on the bench until he came the final five minutes.

The Super Eagles man had just three touches and attempted two passes before the referee ended the game.

Leicester City has moved out of the foot of the table after an uncomfortable home win over Leeds United.

The Foxes eased pressure on manager Rodgers after they overcame a hard-fought home win on Thursday.

An own goal from Robin Koch and a second goal from Harvey Barnes proved to be enough to see the home side pick up just their second three points of the season.

The visitors dominated proceedings at the King Power, had the most attempts on goal, 14, compared to five for Leicester.

But Jesse Marsch and his men from Elland Road failed to make the dominance count as their hosts showed more cutting edge in the final third to take all three points.

Leicester moves out of the bottom of the table with the much-needed win while for Leeds, they have extended their winless streak to seven matches and are just above the danger zone on goal difference.

