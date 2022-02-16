Nigerian born youngster Kazeem Olaigbe signs contract extension with Southampton until 2024

Tosin Abayomi
He plays for Belgium's youth team but the 19-year-old Olaigbe is eligible to represent Nigeria.

Nigerian-born youngster Kazeem Olaigbe has signed a contract extension with Premier League giants Southampton Football Club.

On Tuesday, February 15 Southampton announced that Olaigbe has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The 19-year-old striker has been a key player for Dave Horseman’s Team B squad. This season, Olaigbe has contributed 13 goals in 23 appearances for Team B.

In a statement on the official Southampton website, Olaigbe stated that he is delighted to have signed the contract extension.

He said, “I feel very good, I’m very happy to have signed a new deal with the club.

“I can’t wait to start again and keep playing more games. We had a long conversation because there were also other clubs interested in me but I thought, for me, the best decision is to stay.

“The club has bought a lot of young players through to play with the first team so I think I can prove myself and get a chance.”

Matt Hale Southampton's Academy Director also spoke glowingly of Olaigbe.

He said, "Kazeem has been one of our standout performers in the B team this season and contributed a lot to the goals scored numbers in all competitions.

"We always knew how talented he was when we first brought him to the club and his growth in his game understanding is improving all the time.

"He is an exciting player to watch and has caught the eye of our senior staff on many occasions.

"He still has lots to learn but hopefully if he gets his opportunity with the first-team squad he can take the chance to show everyone what he can do.”

Olaigbe represents Belgium his country of birth at the youth level. Born to Nigerian parents, Olaigbe is still eligible to switch his international allegiance in the future.

