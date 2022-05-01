BOXING

Katie Taylor beats Amanda Serrano to make history at Madison Square Garden

Tosin Abayomi
Katie Taylor makes history with split decision victory to retain undisputed crown at Madison Square Garden

The fight between the two ladies was a modern classic with all the belts at stake.

In what turned out to be a a modern classic Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by split decision to retain her undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO lightweight world titles at Madison Square Garden.

It was a magnificent battle which went to the judges score card at the end of 10 rounds of two minutes.

After what was one of the most explosive fights this year, judges Guido Cavaleri had it 96-93 Taylor, Glenn Feldman 97-93 also for Taylor while Benoit Roussel had it 96-94 for Serrano.

This is not Katie Taylor's first fight at MSG as back in 2019 under the Anthony Joshua against Andy Ruiz undercard she took on Delfine Persoon.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor reacted to the fight with a message on Twitter.

He said, "Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing! Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden."

Unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr on Twitter also praised the ladies for their performance.

He said, "Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano."

After the victory, Taylor showed love to Serrano for an amazing fight and hinted at a possible rematch.

She said, "Absolutely. We have to do this again.

"It was an absolute war for 10 rounds. I'm grateful to be in this position and sell out Madison Square Garden. Look what we've just done.

"I said before that when you think Madison Square Garden you think Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier, but now everyone will be thinking of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano. I knew I was going to have to dig deep and go to the trenches.

"I have the heart as well as the skill. I knew I was going to be able to pull through.

"She's a phenomenal fighter. A great, great person. It was a privilege to fight her again."

