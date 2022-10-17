Karim Benzema beats Mane, De Bruyne to win 2022 Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been crowned the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Benzema beat Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane and Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to win football's ultimate individual award.

The 34-year-old Benzema played a pivotal role as Real Madrid won the La Liga and Champions League in the 2021/22 season.

Benzema since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo has been the catalyst for the Real Madrid attack and has finally been rewarded among the greats of the sport.

Last season for Real Madrid and France, Benzema scored 50 goals and contributed 16 assists in a total of 55 games across all competitions.

The French forward was presented with the Ballon d'Or by his former coach at Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane was the last French player before Benzema to win the Ballon d'Or award 24 years ago in 1998.

On receiving the award, Benzema referred to Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Delima as his idol as well as Zidane.

The French word expressed that how he became the oldest player to win the award since 1956.

He said, “It was my mother who believed in my eternal dream of winning the Ballon d'Or.

"There is no age to win the #Ballon d' Or. Sometimes player get better in their 30's and this is all down to taking care of yourself."

“At the age of 30, the ambition entered my head to win this trophy: to work harder, to be more decisive & I am lucky to play for the best club in the world.”

Thibaut Courtois won the Yachine Award given to the best goalkeeper.
Benzema's triumph added to Real Madrid's success at the award ceremony after a comprehensive win against rivals Barcelona in El-Clasico.

Before Benzema's victory, his Real Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois won the Yachine Award given to the best goalkeeper.

Courtois a key member of the all-conquering Real Madrid team beat Brazilian goalkeepers Alisson Becker of Liverpool and Ederson of Manchester City to the award.

